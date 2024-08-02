APR FC Arrives in Dar es Salaam For The Simba Day

On Thursday evening, the Rwandan football powerhouse and reigning champions, APR FC, set off for Tanzania ahead of their friendly match against the Tanzanian giants, Simba SC, in the annual “Simba Day” celebrations.

After several hours of travel, the APR FC squad reached Dar es Salaam in the early hours of Friday, August 2. They are in the city to participate in “Simba Day,” a major annual event hosted by the club based in the Kariakoo ward of Ilala District, Dar es Salaam.

APR FC traveled with 24 players, including 10 new signings. This group features three newly introduced players: Lamine Bah from Mali, and Nigerians Johnson and Odibo.

Players who did not make the trip are Nshimirimana Ismael Pichou, Apam Bemol who lost his spot in the first team, Kwitonda Alain Bacca who has yet to impress the coach, and third-choice goalkeeper Ivan Ruhamyankiko.

The team is scheduled to play against Simba SC on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at 6 PM local time at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, where 60,000 Simba supporters are expected to be in attendance.

APR FC’s last visit to Tanzania was on July 21, 2024, when they were defeated by Red Arrows in the final of the CECAFA Kagame Cup.

Following this trip, APR FC is expected to return to Kigali on Sunday, August 4, before heading back to Tanzania for a CAF Champions League preliminary match against AZAM at Compex Stadium Chamazi on August 18.