Home Sports APR FC Arrives in Dar es Salaam For The Simba Day
Sports

APR FC Arrives in Dar es Salaam For The Simba Day

by Amon Nuwamanya
written by Amon Nuwamanya 2:04 pm

Kategaya Elia(L) and Yunusu Nshimiyimana

On Thursday evening, the Rwandan football powerhouse and reigning champions, APR FC, set off for Tanzania ahead of their friendly match against the Tanzanian giants, Simba SC, in the annual “Simba Day” celebrations.

After several hours of travel, the APR FC squad reached Dar es Salaam in the early hours of Friday, August 2. They are in the city to participate in “Simba Day,” a major annual event hosted by the club based in the Kariakoo ward of Ilala District, Dar es Salaam.

APR FC traveled with 24 players, including 10 new signings. This group features three newly introduced players: Lamine Bah from Mali, and Nigerians Johnson and Odibo.

Players who did not make the trip are Nshimirimana Ismael Pichou, Apam Bemol who lost his spot in the first team, Kwitonda Alain Bacca who has yet to impress the coach, and third-choice goalkeeper Ivan Ruhamyankiko.

Nwobodo Johnson Chidiebere

The team is scheduled to play against Simba SC on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at 6 PM local time at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, where 60,000 Simba supporters are expected to be in attendance.

APR FC’s last visit to Tanzania was on July 21, 2024, when they were defeated by Red Arrows in the final of the CECAFA Kagame Cup.

Lamine Bah

Following this trip, APR FC is expected to return to Kigali on Sunday, August 4, before heading back to Tanzania for a CAF Champions League preliminary match against AZAM at Compex Stadium Chamazi on August 18.

Niyomugabo Claude, the team captain

Related Posts

Academic Draws Veil To Reveal His Hidden Influence...

Rwanda’s Appeal Court Sentences Wenceslas Twagirayezu to 20...

PHOTOS: What You Missed At The Official Opening...

Regional Energy Regulators Meet To Harmonize Cross-border Power...

Wedding On Sickbed: Woman Tells Seriously Ill Patient...

S&P Global Maintains Rwanda’s Creditworthiness At B+ with...

Bank of Kigali Plc Enters Partnership With Veefin...

KEPLER and POLICE Volleyball Crowned 30th Liberation Cup...

EdTech Monday To Discuss Inclusive and Accessible Technology...

Rwandans in UAE Celebrate 30 Years of Liberation:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.