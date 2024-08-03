A Busy Saturday in Kigali with “Rayon Sports Day”

Rwandan Premier League giants Rayon Sport FC and their enthusiastic fans will today have a busy day celebrating the “Rayon Sports Day” in which they will challenge Tanzanian Premier League giants- Azam FC.

“Rayon Sports Day” is packed with various activities, making it an unforgettable experience for the millions of blues fans.

As part of the celebrations, Rayon Sports FC will this August 3, 2024 play a friendly match against Tanzanian side Azam FC at Kigali Pelé Stadium, starting at 6:00 PM

In addition to the friendly game, both Rayon men’s and women’s teams will present their team players and new jerseys for the upcoming season (Rwanda Premier League 2024-2025).

Azam FC, the last season’s runners-up in Tanzania football league, arrived in Kigali on Friday, August 2, 2024, and trained at Kigali. The Tanzanian giants will also unveil their players for the next season in the same event.

The event will feature performances by artists including Bushali, Platin P, and the Sherrie Silver Foundation dancers, with DJ Brianne mixing the music.

Various event MCs will keep the crowd entertained throughout the day.