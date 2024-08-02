Rwanda Miners Propose Minimum Wage To Address Sector Concerns

Rwandan miners will soon be able to get a minimum wage that is expected to improve their welfare while also reducing illegal mining activities which threaten the sector that is currently earning at least Rwf1billion in mineral taxes.

This was revealed at the 2024 Rwanda Mining Association (RMA) General Assembly held this August 1, 2024 in Kigali aimed at evaluating the new mineral tax law, the proposed miner’s minimum living wage and use of a collective ICT platform (Inkomatanye) that is expected to streamline the sector activities.

According to Andre Mutsindashyaka, the Secretary General of Rwanda Extractive Industry Workers Union (REWU), a miner’s syndicate, their research (conducted in 2023) shows that some miners are not paid when they don’t manage to get minerals.

The research also shows that 78% of the miners are casual laborers while only 10% are full-time, among others.Of those that are paid, 80% are paid in cash on product (minerals) collected daily, but otherwise they are not paid if they don’t manage to get any minerals.

According to Mutsindashyaka, this concern was tabled to stakeholders with a proposal to have casual miners get at least Rwf4,000 per day (with or without having managed to get minerals) but after several meetings they agreed on Rwf2,000 (with all circumstances considered).

“We have now tabled this proposal to the general assembly so that it is considered. We know some mining companies are paying a minimum wage but we want this to be done by all so as to improve the welfare of miners,” Mutsindashyaka said.

Mutsindashyaka said that if the proposal is implemented, this will reduce issues of illegal mining but also with earning a daily stipend, miners will afford a living and afford collective insurance in case of accidents.

Jean Malic Kalima, the RMA Chairman said the REWU proposal has been welcomed and for some time has been under consideration among mining employees and some are already implementing it but there is need for a streamlined approach.



“We are going to consider the proposal for approval but there is a need to start mobilising other employers to offer miners a day’s pay even if they have not been able to collect minerals in a day’s labor so as to sustain their families,” Kalima said.

Kalima said that the next step will also be to set up a follow up mechanism where all stakeholders will meet to take a final collective decision on the proposal or even increase the proposed Rwf2,000 per day.

RMA member, Leonidas Kabandana, a representative of Afrimico mining company in Gakenke district said its very sad not to pay people who have worked just because they didn’t get any mineral product.

“We in Gakenke pay more than Rwf2,000 per day but have failed to get workers because they have opted for other casual jobs. That means REWU must do more work as a syndicate to change the status quo in the sector” .

Francis Kamanzi, the Chief Executive Officer of Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB) said that not paying miners a daily pay cheque is slavery which needs to change.+

“We need to change the way we pay miners and we need to work together to improve the sector, solve our own problems before the government comes in but also show that we have grown as a sector to pay the taxes needed to develop this country,” Kamanzi said.

Rwanda Private Sector Federation (PSF) CEO, Stephen Ruzibiriza used the assembly to remind RMA that the mining sector is the biggest employer and attracting many investors thus they need to have self regulation to solve their problems since the sector has tremendously grown over the years.