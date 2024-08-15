Rwanda Prepares Way For Micro Nuclear Reactors As Part of Energy Mix

Rwanda signs a momerundum of Understanding (MoU), that promises innovative neuclear energy for the country, as well as making it a hub for the development of nuclear energy for the region.

The MoU, signed between the Rwanda Atomic Energy Board (RAEB), and Nano Energy Inc., is the beginning of a process, that if all goes as expected, will bring what the company describes as “cuttting edge portable microreactor technology” to Rwanda. Unlike its more rooted version, this technology is agile enough to respond to specific need, in a spefic place.

Nano Energy is the first company to see commercial potential in the technology. For its part, Rwanda aims to be part of developing the technology, rather than its mere consumer.

“The signed MoU with Nano Nuclear Inc., once again highlights the spirit of Rwanda to remain proof-of-concept destination, as a strategy to accelerate integration of innovative technologies and build a knowledge-based economy…” said RAEB Chief Executive Officer, Dr Fidele Ndahayo. Starting on the ground floor, will bring other advantages, he added.

“Small nuclear reactors are mostly only now being developed, few are readily available in the market. Rwanda sees this as a golden opportunity and wishes to be part of the development process. This will put us in a very good position to embrace the technology when it is on the market.”

“It is also an opportunity for education and training for young Rwandan nuclear engineers…and technology transfer” said Ndahayo, who joined RAEB from academia, including serving as Dean of the science faulty, at the University of Rwanda.

He is also keenly aware of safety concerns about nuclear eneregy, and gives the assurance that all safety protocals will be in place, before the technology is in place.

“Our neuclear regulatory body is is being strengthened to ensure that these technologies will be integrated and operated in a safe and secure manner, protecting the public and the environment” he said.