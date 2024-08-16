Rwanda Defence Force Widens Opportunity To Serve

The Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), unveils new opportunities for wider section of the public to serve in the military.

Rwandans of different backgrounds, can now join and serve as members of the RDF reserve force. The reserve force is nothing new, but it is now broadened out, to extend an opportunity to more groups of Rwandans, who might wish to serve.

Joining the RDF is still the preserve of young people, and out of the three types of reserve forces, the main emphasis is put on the recruitment of younger people.

The Operational Reserve, will be open to young people, between the ages of 18-25 years of age. These will be given the necessary training, and may, if they wish, train further to join the main force, on active duty.

The Reinforcement Reserve, will be made up of retired military personnel, who wish to continue to serve in a different capacity, and will bring their experience and expertise to bear in support of those on active duty, as and when they are needed.

And there will be a Strategic Reserve force. This will be an opportunity for civilians, who possess the skills the military deem of particular value. They can be any age. Examples would be engineers, medical specialists, IT professionals, drone operators, to name but a few.

The usual criteria for joining the RDF will apply to the reserve forces. Applicants must be Rwandan citizens, be of good character, have no criminal convictions, have attained a minimum standard of education, and of course, be physically and mentally fit enough to serve in the military.

Recruits will enjoy a number of benefits, depending on the type of contracts with the army, the level of their involvement.

The reserves will continue their civilian lives, being called upon by the RDF when needed, for instance, for further training.

The new policy brings the RDF inline with many other professional militaries around the world, and is a chance to serve, for those who would not have otherwise had an opportunity to serve.