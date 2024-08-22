Samuel Dusengiyumva Re-elected Mayor Of City of Kigali

Samuel Dusengiyumva has been unanimously elected mayor of the City of Kigali today.

Dusengiyumva was first elected to the post in by-elections held Dec, 2023 and has been tasked with driving the City towards the government’s ambition of having Kigali as a “Green and Smart City”.

Today, Dusengiyumva was elected to serve the five year term by city Advisory Council made of 12 councilors including six who hail from the three districts of Kigali and six others who were appointed by President Paul Kagame yesterday.

Fulgence Dusabimana was elected to the post of Vice Mayor in-charge of Housing and Infrastructure with 68% of the votes, while Martine Urujeni was re-elected as the Vice Mayor in charge of Economy and Social Welfare with 100% of the standing votes.

The team of Councillors also elected the City Advisory Bureau composed of the Chairperson, Vice Chairperson and Secretary.

Among the 12 council members, Christian Kajeneri Mugenzi was elected Chairperson, Marie Grace Nishimwe was elected as the Vice Chair, while Liliose Larisse Nyinawinkindi was elected Secretary.