PM Ngirente Commends RICA’s Role In Advancing Rwanda’s Agriculture Sector At 2nd Graduation

The Prime Minister, Dr. Edouard Ngirente has hailed the contribution of the Rwanda Institute of Conservation Agriculture (RICA) in modernising the country’s agriculture, by producing high quality graduates who directly contribute towards transforming the sector.

The Premier made the observation on Friday, while officiating the second graduation of the Howard G. Buffet funded education institute which focuses on training the next generation of agriculture specialists by combining research, education, and extension services aligned with national priorities for agricultural development.

“Today as we celebrate the second graduation ceremony of RICA, I am pleased to join you in recognising the academic achievements of our 81 graduates. Your hard work and determination in completing your studies, in key specialisations, are commendable,”

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our good friend of Rwanda Howard Buffett, for your partnership with the Government of Rwanda. We Value your blood contribution in advancing agriculture, a key component of our GDP and an effective means or tool for poverty reduction,” Dr. Ngirente said.

The PM acknowledged the role of parents and guardians in allowing their children to pursue careers in agriculture, as well as the dedication of RICA’s leadership and staff in fostering a supportive learning environment for them.

He said that what the Bugesera-based institution is doing aligns with the country’s vision and development ambitions, which are hinged on modernising the agriculture sector, which is the biggest employer, to make it more lucrative and sustainable.

“The importance of conservation agriculture in achieving sustainable development cannot be overstated. As outlined in our Vision 2050, Rwanda is committed to investing in modern agriculture practices to improve efficiency and sustainability in the food production,”

“Indeed, we cannot fully realise the Vision 2050, without modernising the agriculture sector, which plays a key role in achieving food security and driving economic growth in Rwanda,” he pointed out.

Dr. Ngirente alluded to the Africa Food Systems Forum 2024, which was hosted by Rwanda earlier this month, pointing out that the summit highlighted key topics such as the adoption of sustainable farming techniques, improving soil health, promoting biodiversity and increasing climate resilience, all of which are linked to what RICA is doing in Rwanda.

“These discussions underscored the critical role of conservation agriculture in our sustainable development goals. For a country to excel in this conservation. agriculture efforts, it is essential to address existing gaps in the systemic application of these practises nationwide,”

“In this context, the establishment of RICA to train professionals who can implement sustainable farming practices to improve food security and the climate resilience is recommendable,” he said.

He pointed out that the second graduation of RICA is proof that Rwanda will not only address the issue of lack of knowledge and skills among farmers, but the country will also improve farming techniques, ultimately leading to greater food security.

PM Ngirente said that on a continent facing challenges of shrinking farming population, RICA serves as a symbol of hope which will inspire the youth to pursue careers in agriculture, urging the education institution to maintain its high standards.

“It is important that RICA continues to maintain its reputation as an institute of excellency, attracting outstanding students through transparent selection processes and providing exceptional training,”

“This dedication will ensure that RICA remains competitive and continues to produce graduates who will drive innovation and sustainability in agriculture,” he observed.

Dr. Ngirente said that he has no doubt that the graduates are well-prepared and equipped with relevant skills and knowledge to make a significant contribution to Rwanda’s agriculture sector and overall national development.

He encouraged the young graduates to be innovative, creative, entrepreneurial and always support smallholder farmers in increasing agricultural production while ensuring sustainable land use and management practices.

“As you embark on the next stage in your lives, you must uphold ethical values acquired from RICA and conduct yourself with Integrity, by avoiding behaviours that can ruin or destroy your career path,” the Premier advised.

“I would like to reiterate our commitment as the Government of Rwanda to fostering a supportive environment for conservation agriculture and innovation.

He urged the graduates to embark on a journey to serve their country with diligence and contribute positively to Rwanda’s agricultural landscape.

In a recorded message, Howard G. Buffet, the founder and Chancellor of RICA, congratulated the class of 2024 on their accomplishment and especially for their commitment to applying their considerable skills to drive the future of Rwanda’s agricultural economy.

“As a farmer here in America, I can tell you there’s no better feeling than knowing you are contributing in some way to the foods security of your community,”

“I’d also like to extend my congratulations to your families. Without their support, I am sure many of you would not be here today,” the American philanthropist said, thanking the faculty of RICA for nurturing the next generation of Rwanda’s agriculture experts.

Buffet tasked the graduates to transform not only Rwanda’s agriculture but also be able to impact the world with the skills they acquired, telling them that he will be watching to see what they will accomplish in the future.

Of the 81 students who were awarded with a Bachelor’s Degree in Conservation Agriculture, 13 graduated in Animal Production Systems, 26 in Crop Production Systems, 22 in Food Processing Systems and 20 in Irrigation and Mechanisation Systems. In terms of gender, 44 of the graduates are female while 37 are male.

Dr. Ron Rosati, RICA Vice Chancellor, pointed out that the 2nd graduation is a significant milestone that not only marks the completion of an academic journey for the graduates but also the beginning of a new and exciting chapter in their lives.

“This is a day to honour your hard work, dedication and the sacrifices you’ve made over the past three years. Even more importantly, it marks the beginning of the impact you are destined to have in the world,” Dr. Rosati said.

“You are no longer just RICA students. Today you emerge as leaders in agriculture, innovators and change agents equipped with the knowledge, skills and values to make a profound difference, not just in Rwanda, but on the global stage,” he added.

Dr. Rosati revealed that one year later, 93 percent of RICA’s first cohort of graduates are now professionally employed or are pursuing graduate studies, something he said is a powerful testament to the quality of education the graduates received and a beacon of confidence to their future success.

The RICA Vice Chancellor told the graduates that their responsibility extends beyond personal success, challenging them to be the change their communities want to see, with the training they have been given.

“You have been trained not only to excel professionally but to uplift your communities and transform Rwanda’s agricultural landscape. The knowledge and skills you’ve gained in RICA have prepared you to tackle some of the most pressing global challenges -food security, environmental conservation and economic development,”

“You are now the champions of conservation agriculture and Rwanda’s future depends on your leadership. It is your responsibility to ensure that the nation continues to grow, particularly through sustainable agricultural practices,”

“For the past three decades, your parents and guardians have worked tirelessly to build a resilient Rwanda. Their sacrifices have created the opportunities you enjoy. It is now your turn to carry this legacy forward and continue Rwanda’s progress, especially in agriculture,”

“At the core of this progress is conservation agriculture. It is not just a concept but it’s an important agricultural paradigm shift. Conservation. Agriculture is about restoring soils, boosting productivity, reducing costs and ensuring that today’s farming practices protect resources for future generations and create sustainable farming systems that can feed Rwanda with healthy, affordable and abundant food.

He said the agriculture sector is ripe with extraordinary opportunities of innovation progress and lasting impact in conservation agriculture, urging the graduates to use their skills to tap into the immense potential.

“Your success will be measured not by titles or accolades but by the positive impact you have on the world. As graduates of RICA, you are part of a unique and powerful Community,” he said.

At RICA students learn the principles of conservation agriculture and One Health, with an emphasis on communications, leadership, and entrepreneurship.

Students also gain hands-on experience in smallholder farming, while also being exposed to six different enterprise-scale agribusinesses during their course of study.

They also engage closely with local farming communities through on-site extension education and through the Nasho Irrigation Cooperative to ensure research insights are informed by local needs and knowledge is transferred to benefit local communities.