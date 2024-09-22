TotalEnergiesCAFCL: Pyramids FC Eliminates APR FC



On September 22nd, Rwanda Premier League champions APR FC were defeated 3-1 by Egyptian giants Pyramids FC, sealing their fate with a 4-2 aggregate loss after two legs in the final qualifying round of the CAF Champions League.

APR FC’s hopes of reaching the group stages of the CAF Champions League were once again dashed after failing to progress past this crucial round.

Despite many underestimating their chances, APR FC took an early lead in the 11th minute at 30 June Stadium, thanks to Dauda Yussif Seif’s goal, which came from a well executed combination between Jean Bosco Ruboneka and Gilbert Byiringiro.

APR continued to press and created opportunities, but Pyramids FC’s defense remained solid, preventing further damage.

Just before halftime, Pyramids FC equalized through defender Mohamed Chibi, who capitalized on a combination play involving Fagrie Lakay and Ramadhan Sobhi, sending the teams into the break tied 1-1.

In the second half, APR struggled to contain Pyramids FC, who pushed hard to secure more goals and assert dominance on their home turf.

In the 48th minute, APR’s Chidiebele set up Jean Bosco Ruboneka, who had a chance to put APR back in front, but Pyramids goalkeeper El Shenawy was well-prepared and made the save.

From the 60th minute, Pyramids FC increased their control of the game, with APR FC battling to find an equalizer. Ahmed Samy thought he had scored in the 60th minute, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Pyramids eventually took the lead again in the 67th minute, when Congolese forward Fiston Mayele headed in their second goal from their 10th corner kick of the match.

APR FC made several substitutions in an attempt to turn the game around, but Pyramids FC maintained their dominance, and the match ended with Pyramids leading 2-1 after 90 minutes.

In the second minute of stoppage time, Pyramids FC were awarded a penalty after Byiringiro Gilbert fouled Mahmoud Zalaka. Substitute Karim Hafiz calmly converted the penalty, ending the match 3-1 in favor of Pyramids, and 4-2 on aggregate after both legs.

The first leg had ended 1-1 in Kigali last week.

With APR FC eliminated from this year’s CAF Champions League campaign, Pyramids FC advanced to the group stages.

APR FC, having been occupied with CAF competitions, will now return to Rwanda to resume their domestic league campaign.

They have yet to play a match in the current season, which is already on Day 4. APR FC are set to face Etincelles FC on September 28th at Umuganda Stadium.