Bank of Kigali Engages Rwanda At the Diaspora Retreat

On October 5th and 6th, 2024, the Rwandan diaspora will gather in Copenhagen, Denmark, for a significant event that brings the community together, fostering reconnections and shared conversations about their homeland. Bank of Kigali (BK) is proud to be part of this important occasion, where it will serve as both a partner and a bridge, connecting the diaspora to banking, investment, and growth opportunities in Rwanda through the “Shora I Rwanda” initiative.

The diaspora plays a critical role in the development of Rwanda, not just through remittances but also by bringing innovative ideas, skills, and investments. This event provides a unique platform for them to reunite, exchange stories of home, and explore how they can continue contributing to Rwanda’s progress. Bank of Kigali’s presence at the event reinforces its commitment to empowering the diaspora with tailored financial solutions that make investing back home easy, secure, and beneficial.

Bank of Kigali offers a range of customized products designed to meet the specific needs of the Rwandan diaspora. These include mortgage loans for home ownership or renovation, fixed-term deposit accounts with attractive interest rates of up to 12% per annum, and savings accounts offering competitive returns. For those interested in equity, BK also provides opportunities to invest in BK Shares, as well as unit trust funds through BK Capital.

Opening a BK diaspora account is simple and seamless. Clients can open accounts in multiple currencies, including RWF, USD, GBP, EUR, and CAD, with no account maintenance fees, no minimum balance, and free incoming transfers. Moreover, the entire process is easy to complete through BK’s digital channels, ensuring that Rwandans living abroad can access these benefits from anywhere in the world. Account setup requires minimal documentation, which can be submitted directly through BK’s mobile app, making it more convenient than ever to start saving or investing in Rwanda.

This event is a key moment for the diaspora to recognize the significant value they can bring to Rwanda’s economy, and Bank of Kigali is committed to supporting them every step of the way. Whether through mortgage options, investment products, or digital banking services, BK is their trusted partner in creating a secure financial future.