CHAN 2024 Qualifiers: Djibouti Defeats Rwanda 1-0 at Amahoro Stadium

Today, October 27, 2024, Djibouti defeated Rwanda 1-0 in the first qualifying match for the 2024 CHAN, held at Amahoro Stadium thanks to Gabriel Dadzie.

Rwanda began the 2024 CHAN qualifiers with a loss to Djibouti, despite having a return leg in just four days.

From the start, Djibouti approached a defensive strategy to avoid a home loss, even though the match was played in Kigali due to the lack of suitable stadiums in their country.

In front of their home crowd, the “Amavubi Stars” expected to repeat their historical success against Djibouti, including a 9-0 victory in a recent CECAFA competition.

Rwandan fans were hopeful for a win, but Djibouti’s recent performance, including their elimination of Burundi in the 2022 CHAN qualifiers, meant that expectations for an easy win for Rwanda were misplaced, also noted by Rwandan coach Frank Spittler.

Rwanda started the game smoothly, looking to score early, but none of their strikers managed to find the net. They struggled to create scoring opportunities against Djibouti’s solid defense and goalkeeper Sulait Luyima.

Rwandan forwards like Muhire Kevin and Ruboneka Jean Bosco tried various attempts, but none were successful. Djibouti had a chance in the 30th minute to send their team ahead but Gabriel Dadzie’s shot went over the bar, and the first half ended 0-0.

In the second half, Rwanda’s head coach Frank Spittler made changes substituting Niyibizi Ramadhan for Mugisha Gilbert.

In the 50th minute, Omborenga Fitina attempted to assist Gilbert Mugisha, but the pass went away.

Rwanda made another substitution in the 61 minutes, bringing in Byiringiro Gilbert to replace Omborenga Fitina. As Djibouti also made substitutions, Rwanda continued to search for a goal, but Djibouti’s organized defense remained tough.

In the 78th minute, Rwanda replaced Dushimimana Olivier ‘Muzungu’ with Didier Ndayishimiye. Djibouti broke the deadlock in the 79th minute when Gabriel Dadzie scored, leaving Rwandan fans in a dilemma.

In the 88th minute, Rwanda nearly equalized from a corner, but Ndayishimiye’s header hit the crossbar. Djibouti pressed for a second goal but failed to capitalize. Referee Amro Mohammed added four minutes of stoppage time, but the score remained unchanged.

The return match will take place on October 31, 2024, at the same venue. The advancing team will face the winner of the Kenya vs. South Sudan matchup in the second round of qualifiers in December. The 2024 CHAN tournament is scheduled for February 2025, hosted by Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania.