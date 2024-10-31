CHAN Qualifiers: Will Amavubi Stars Make Amends Against Djibouti In The Return Leg?

Just hours remain until the return leg of the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers, where Rwanda’s Amavubi Stars will face Djibouti at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on this Thursday 31st Oct 2024.

Rwandans are still grappling with doubts about their team’s performance after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the first leg, which has left supporters feeling fearful and uncertain about the possibility of being eliminated from the CHAN qualifiers at this early stage for the first time in history.

The situation increased last Friday when Djibouti defeated Rwanda in their first ever win, leading to tensions among fans. The head coach of the Rwandan team stated that losing to Djibouti shouldn’t be seen as a shame, as their national team (Rwanda) isn’t Brazil. However, this comment didn’t go down well with fans and the federation.

So, is Rwanda prepared to turn things around against Djibouti?

While we cannot definitively state that Rwanda will easily eliminate Djibouti this Thursday at Amahoro Stadium, there have been changes in the Rwanda’s national team since the last match.

Rwandan head coach Frank Torsten Spittler has added new players, including Twizerimana Onésime from Vision FC, Niyonkuru Sadjati from Etincelles, and Nizeyimana Mubaraka from Marine.

Rwanda faces a challenging task to eliminate Djibouti, who currently holds a 1-0 advantage.

The winner of the Rwanda-Djibouti clash will move on to compete against the victor of the South Sudan vs. Kenya match in the next qualifying round, set for December.

The Amavubi Stars are eager to qualify for CHAN 2025 after missing out in 2022 following their elimination by Ethiopia in the final qualifying round.