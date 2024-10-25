CHOGM 2024: Kagame Calls for Favourable Terms to Fight Against Climate Change

President Paul Kagame has said that for Commonwealth Member countries to lead the way in fighting against climate change, there has to be favourable terms between the wealthy countries and developing countries.

The president was speaking at the opening of the Commonwealth heads of state and government summit(CHOGM2024) in Samoa.

Kagame who is the outgoing chair of the Commonwealth first brought the attention of participants to the meaning of the host country.

” This year’s meeting marks yet another milestone in the history of the Commonwealth family. Samoa is the first Pacific island state to host CHOGM. This comes at a turning point,” Kagame said and then explained: “Temperatures are rising, and for small island developing States in the Pacific and the Caribbean, this is literally a matter of survival. Africa and Asia also share this burden.”

The president further said, that two-thirds of the world’s small states being members of the Commonwealth in itself is a call for action.

“We cannot ignore the voices of those who are bearing the brunt of this crisis, and they should not have to beg for our support,” Kagame said.

“As we head to COP-29 in a few weeks, let’s act and lead by example. Making empty promises can only move the needle for so long.”

In this context, the president said that member countries will continue to support the initiative of the head of Commonwealth King Charles III, the Sustainable Markets Initiative, which he said, is a blueprint for public-private partnerships and green investment, throughout the Commonwealth.

Meanwhile, there is a prerequisite for the world, including Commonwealth member countries to win the climate change battle.

“Indeed, what will make us cross the finish line in the fight against climate change is more finance from wealthy countries,” Kagame said. “Still, our collective efforts must not stop there. The terms must be favourable, without pushing developing countries into more debt.”

The president said that Commonwealth can also bank on its young and vibrant population, and create digital jobs for the youth and women, and thus use technology and innovation potential to end unemployment and irregular migration.

Kagame further suggested that rather than fearing artificial intelligence, the world should use it responsibly, with sound policies to “transcend the realm of our imagination, and become even more resilient.”

Evoking the humble beginning of Commonwealth with eight members 75 years ago and now 56 members, the president reminded the organisation’s dear values which include Equality, diversity, and solidarity.

“Because of this, where we have the opportunity to right our wrongs, let’s do that, and find a consensus that can stand the test of time,” Kagame said.

“With respect for each other and our differences, we can move forward towards our common future.”

During his address, Kagame congratulated the host and next chair, Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa and promised Rwanda’s full support.