Coach Frank Spittler Calls Up Amavubi Stars for CHAN Qualifiers

The head coach of the Rwanda national football team, Frank Torsten Spittler, has announced the squad for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers.

On Sunday, October 20, 2024, Spittler named 26 players to begin a training camp ahead of the two qualifiers against Djibouti, both of which will be held in Kigali, Rwanda.

Rwanda was set to play the first leg in Djibouti on October 27, but the Djibouti Football Association opted to host both matches in Kigali due to the unavailability of approved stadiums in their country.

The matches are scheduled for October 27 and 31, 2024, at Amahoro Stadium. The squad includes players from the recent African Cup of Nations qualifiers, particularly those who faced Benin.

Notably, there are first time call ups, including goalkeeper Habineza Fils from Etoile de L’Est, a second division club who exceled during the CECAFA U20 tournament in Tanzania. His teammate Ndayishimiye Didier from AS Kigali also joins the squad after performing well in the same tournament.

Hakizimana Muhadjiri from Police FC and Niyonzima Olivier Seif of Rayon Sports are again absent from the squad of Frank Torsten Spittler.

Provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers: Hakizimana Adolphe (AS Kigali), Muhawenimana Gad (Gorilla FC), Niyongira Patience (Police FC), and Habineza Fils (Etoile de L’Est).

Defenders: Fitina Omborenga (Rayon Sports), Byiringiro Gilbert (APR FC), Ishimwe Christian (Police FC), Niyomugabo Claude (APR FC), Niyigena Clement (APR FC), Nshimiyimana Yunusu (APR FC), Hirwa Jean (Bugesera FC), and Ndayishimiye Thierry (AS Kigali).

Midfielders: Muhire Kevin (Rayon Sports), Ndayishimiye Didier (AS Kigali), Ruboneka Bosco (APR FC), Iradukunda Simeon (Police FC), Ngabonziza Pacifique (Police FC), and Ndikumana Fabio (Marine FC).

Forwards: Niyibizi Ramadhan (APR FC), Tuyisenge Arsène (APR FC), Dushimimana Olivier (APR FC), Mugisha Gilbert (APR FC), Iraguha Hadji (Rayon Sports), Kabanda Serge (Gasogi United), Mbonyumwami Taiba (Marine FC), and Iyabivuze Osée.

The national team will start their training camp on Monday, October 21, 2024, as they target to qualify for CHAN after missing out on the 2022 edition due to elimination by Ethiopia in the final qualifying round.

The winner of the match between Rwanda and Djibouti will face the winner of the South Sudan vs. Kenya match in the second qualifying round, scheduled for December.

The final tournament for CHAN 2024 will be hosted in Uganda, Tanzania, and Kenya from February 1 to 28, 2025.