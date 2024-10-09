NyerereCup2024: APR VC In Tanzania for Nyerere Memorial International Tournament

The Rwanda army sponsored volleyball teams (APR VC) men and women departed to Tanzania for 25th NYERERE memorial international volleyball tournament.

This annual tournament takes place in various regions of Tanzania, and this time it will be held in the Kilimanjaro region, Moshi district in the northeastern part of Tanzania.

The tournament attracts teams from several countries, primarily from East Africa, including Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

This year marks the 25th edition of the tournament, with Rwanda represented by APR VCs men and women, which have already set off for the tournament.

The teams are expected to arrive at the tournament venue on the evening of this Wednesday 9th October.

In the previous edition held in 2023, Rwanda was represented by four teams, including APR for both men and women, as well as RRA and Police VC. The APR men’s team won the tournament, while the women’s title was claimed by the Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA WVC), both from Rwanda.

The tournament is scheduled to start on Thursday, October 10, and will conclude on October 14.

Julius Kambarage Nyerere was born on April 14, 1922. He was a Tanzanian leader who fought against colonialism and was an expert in politics. He served as Prime Minister of Tanganyika, which later became Tanzania, from 1961 to 1962.

Nyerere then became President of Tanganyika from 1962 to 1964. After Tanganyika united with the Zanzibar Islands in 1964, forming the country of Tanzania, he became the President of Tanzania from 1964 until 1985.

Julius Kambarage Nyerere founded and led the Tanganyika African National Union (TANU), which later transformed into Chama Cha Mapinduzi, from 1954 until 1990. Nyerere passed away in 1999 in the United Kingdom, at the age of 77.