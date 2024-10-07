Parents Report Imbalance In Sexual Education for Boys and Girls

In recent years, the issue of early pregnancy dominated local news with parents complaining that adolescent girls are very much exposed.

Culturally, the Rwandan society does not openly discuss sexual reproductive health with their children.

However, parents, in most cases, said that even when they try, their focus is on the girl child.

With this, they entrust the teachers and the social media the task of educating the boy child.

“ To my daughter, I always advise that she should be aware that boys can entice her into sexual practices that would lead her into early pregnancy, thus, I warn her from their tricks,” said Silas Nteziryayo, a father of three boys and one girl.

“When it comes to boys they have to learn sexual orientation from school.”

A mother of three children from Gasabo district who spoke in condition of anonymity said that she usually discusses sexual reproductive health matters with her daughters because they are the ones who face serious consequences compared to boys.

Dr. Richard Niyongabo, in charge of adolescence sexual reproductive health at Sfh-Rwanda first defined the adolescents as being the youth in age brackets from 15 to 19 years. They are neither children, nor mature adults, yet their bodies function like the ones’ of adults.

According to Niyongabo, at 9-10 years, a girl child has no hormones, but from 13 years, their bodies start developing six hormones.

“With this change within the body there should be thorough education which is well detailed with different people like specialists to deliver clear information related to real life for an adolescent to be familiar with her new body, “added Dr. Niyongabo said.

Yet, at the time the country is struggling to address the issue of early pregnancy which was at 7% of all adolescents in 2020, some parents see intervening in sexual education with their children as a shameful thing. They delegate schools to provide this education alone.

“Traditionally girls used to get sexual education from their aunts, discussing it with my daughters its shameful act, normally I just warn my daughters to avoid boys,” said Agnes Nyirahabimana a parent of three daughters and two boys.

Some parents however, understand that the risk of early pregnancy can affect both boys and girls, thus the need to educate both.

A mother of two boys in Gasabo district, Kimihurura sector said that she normally discusses with her two boys about their body changes especially when it tis time to go back to school.

“I remind them to be careful and avoid making a girl pregnant because that means they would become fathers prematurely,” the lady said.

Ladies who were fortunate to have parents who openly provide vital information on sexual reproductive health said that the information they got guided them through adolescence and beyond.

“My mother used to discuss with me detailed information about sexual health. I used to ask her some advices for guiding me. This strong bond was created at my young age and it made me feel comfortable to share my thoughts and experiences of my body changes with my mother,” said one Charry during a twitter space.

Discussing sexuality education before adolescence prepares a child with knowledge needed to understand changes that are happening in their bodies.

Dr. Evode Niyibizi from Minisante said that in schools there is a program of comprehensive sexuality education that is delivered to children in order to gain knowledge on their body changes during adolescence.

“Sexual education starts from the family with parents who should discuss with their children before even the school. Family and school together can guide and give necessary knowledge to adolescent,” Niyibizi said.