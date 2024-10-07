Rwanda Welcomes Another Major Step Towards Continental Free Trade

The future of intra-African commerce is to unfold further, as Rwanda hosts the second edition of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Business Forum, following its inaugural meeting, last year, in South Africa.

The two day forum, from 9th – 11th October, aptly, if obviously, branded Biashara Africa, or Africa Business, will be held at Kigali’s Convention Centre (KCC), a venue that has become synonymous with international and continental events.

Heads of State, and government, including President Kagame, who together with the AfCTA Secretariat, will co-host the forum, will lead deliberations, on the future of intro-Africa trade, under the AfCTA. They will be joined by other policy makers, business leaders, heads of multinational organisations, captains of industry, and as might be expected, entrepreneurs, including women and young entrepreneurs.

Discussions will focus on identifying challenges that may hinder the development of trade, be they policy, regulation, financing, and suggesting how these might be overcome.

A glimpse into the desired future, will be the showcasing of the second AfCTA Guided Trade Initiative (GTI). Through business engagement, more than thirty state parties, will demonstrate how commerce in the preferential regime might look like.

Welcomed by President Kagame, will be more than 1,000 delegates, from across Africa, and beyond. Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of various businesses and organisations, different businesses and industry heads, will join heads of Pan-African development institutions, Regional Economic Communities, Business Councils, and others.

The forum is arguably one of the most consequential events in the continued development of the AfCTA.

From the outset, Rwanda was a leading champion of the AfCTA. The country’s businesses have been supported and encouraged, to make the most of the GTI, demonstrating the benefits of market access under the AfCTA regime.

Rwanda’s business friendly environment, and its welcoming visa-on-arrival policy, positions the country as the ideal hub for Biashara Africa.

For more information, and media inquiries on Bishara Africa forum, contact the Rwanda Ministry of Trade, at…