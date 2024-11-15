Global Coalition for Foundational Learning Experience Rwanda’s Teacher Training

The Global Coalition for Foundational Learning (GCFL) has committed to supporting Rwanda’s education sector to improve lives of the future generation of Rwandans.
The commitment was made by the GCFL team that was visiting Nyamata Teacher Training College (TTC in rural Rwanda this November as part of the side activities following the just concluded 2nd Africa Foundational Learning Exchange (FLEX) Conference held in Kigali from November 11-13.
The GCFL is comprising seven major international education development partners, and 34 countries have so far joined the FLEX initiative which began in 2022.
This high-profile visit aimed at enhancing the understanding of Rwanda’s foundational learning initiatives, explore opportunities for strategic collaboration and accelerate efforts to ensure that all children acquire foundational learning skills during the early years of their education.
The delegation’s visit to Rwanda marked a significant step in Rwanda’s commitment to improving foundational learning, as evidenced by the signing of the Commitment to Action on Foundational Learning, which is aligned to the aspirations of Rwanda’s Foundational Learning Strategy, and other national and international educational priorities, including the Rwanda Vision 2050.
The GCFL team visited student teachers, participated in classroom sessions and observations, but also managed to have interactions with teacher trainees and tutors, and held round table discussions on the progress and challenges of foundational learning in Rwanda.
Luis Benveniste, the World Bank Global Director, Education Global Practice said that the team spent the day watching how Rwanda has ensured that every child acquires fundamental skills that will enable them to have a rich productive, happy life.
“It was truly inspiring and we’re delighted to be here to support government in this very important role and to realize the potential that education can bring we know that education transforms lives and we see that in action here today,” Benveniate said as the head of the delegation.
Benveniste stated that they were very excited to witness the enthusiasm and the commitment of he next generation of teachers are being prepared for an important role of being leaders, enablers of learning which will play a critical role to realize the vision of the government of Rwanda- economically, and socially.
Rwanda’s education system and language of instruction has drastically shifted from French to English in public schools, requiring many teachers and students to quickly adapt to using English in the classroom setting.
Though there has been some progress made with rapid catch up training and hiring of English teaching experts from the region and recently from Zimbabwe, the TTC students and trainers said that the English language is still one of their main challenges and thus asked for more support from the GCFL.
Benveniste committed that the global Coalition for foundational learning is here to support the government of Rwanda ensuring that every child in the country, every boy and girl has the opportunity of a high quality education and to realize their potential.
Dr. Nelson Mbarushimana, the Director General of Rwanda Basic Education Board (REB) who represented the government said that the visit was essential for the education partners to witness efforts which are in place to improve the education sector.
“Education is a journey that we are making and putting more effort into using the English language. One of these was to increase the number of hours allocated to the language but also hire experts from other countries such as Zimbabwe, who are also training fellow teachers,” Mbarushimana said.
He commended the inputs of the hired Zimbabwean teachers who are currently posted in TTCs across the country, saying that reports indicate that their contribution has already been felt among local teachers and students.
Mbarushimana called on GCFL to support Rwanda to reach its goal of having quality education through different programmes in the future.
On the pre-service level, the coalition through the United States Development Agency (USIAD) Tunoze Gusoma Projects, supported the government of Rwanda to conduct foundational literacy professional development and emergent literacy courses (emphasizing lower and pre-primary respectively) for TTC tutor of which some have been certified by the Florida State University.
This has seen a good proportion of TTC tutors able to demonstrate knowledge and skills in evidence-based literacy instructional practice increased from 62% at baseline to 98% in the last three years of the 5-year long project.
Fredrick Mbonigaba, an English tutor at Nyamata TTC said that even with struggles in pronouncing some words, they are putting a lot of efforts to learn English and even use other means available online and in video form to up their game.
Adeline Mugabekazi, one of the teachers to be, and Head Girl at Nyamata TTC said that being visited by officials from countries which speak better English and care for an improved is an encouragement to better her language skills but also prove the importance of the teaching career which is commonly undermined among students.