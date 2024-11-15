Global Coalition for Foundational Learning Experience Rwanda’s Teacher Training

The Global Coalition for Foundational Learning (GCFL) has committed to supporting Rwanda’s education sector to improve lives of the future generation of Rwandans.

The commitment was made by the GCFL team that was visiting Nyamata Teacher Training College (TTC in rural Rwanda this November as part of the side activities following the just concluded 2nd Africa Foundational Learning Exchange (FLEX) Conference held in Kigali from November 11-13.

The GCFL is comprising seven major international education development partners, and 34 countries have so far joined the FLEX initiative which began in 2022.

This high-profile visit aimed at enhancing the understanding of Rwanda’s foundational learning initiatives, explore opportunities for strategic collaboration and accelerate efforts to ensure that all children acquire foundational learning skills during the early years of their education.

The delegation’s visit to Rwanda marked a significant step in Rwanda’s commitment to improving foundational learning, as evidenced by the signing of the Commitment to Action on Foundational Learning, which is aligned to the aspirations of Rwanda’s Foundational Learning Strategy, and other national and international educational priorities, including the Rwanda Vision 2050.

The GCFL team visited student teachers, participated in classroom sessions and observations, but also managed to have interactions with teacher trainees and tutors, and held round table discussions on the progress and challenges of foundational learning in Rwanda.

Luis Benveniste, the World Bank Global Director, Education Global Practice said that the team spent the day watching how Rwanda has ensured that every child acquires fundamental skills that will enable them to have a rich productive, happy life.

“It was truly inspiring and we’re delighted to be here to support government in this very important role and to realize the potential that education can bring we know that education transforms lives and we see that in action here today,” Benveniate said as the head of the delegation.