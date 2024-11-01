Amavubi Stars Eliminate Djibouti in CHAN Qualifiers

In front of President Paul Kagame, the Amavubi Stars have secured their place in the second round of the 2024 CHAN qualifiers by defeating Djibouti with a 3-0 win, resulting in a 3-1 aggregate score.

In the match that took place at Amahoro Stadium-Kigali this October 31, the first half showed strong performance from the Amavubi Stars, who scored two goals in the first half.

Rwanda started the game with high pressing, while Djibouti attempted to tighten their defense, hoping to protect their home goal lead from the first leg played last Friday.

In the 10th minute, a well coordinated play from Rwanda’s attacking line saw midfielder Ruboneka Jean Bosco deliver a precise pass to Dushiminana Olivier, who found the net to score the opening goal, leveling the aggregate score to 1-1.

Just 14 minutes later, Dushimirimana Olivier struck again with an influential shot that doubled Rwanda’s lead, bringing the aggregate score to 2-1.

Rwanda maintained control of possession for the remainder of the first half.

As the second half began, Djibouti appeared more effective in their gameplay, while the Amavubi Stars struggled to return to their rhythm.

During the start of the second half, the crowd at Amahoro Stadium welcomed President Kagame, who came to show his support for the Boys. This marked his second visit in less than two months, following his attendance at the 2025 AFCON qualifiers match between Rwanda and Nigeria, where the teams drew last month.

Rwanda’s coach, Torsten Frank Spittler, made several substitutions, bringing in Twizerimana Onesme, Fitina Omborenga, Tuyisenge Arsene, and Iraguha Hadji to replace the injured Mbonyumwami Taiba, along with Byiringiro Gilbert and Mugisha Gilbert.

Despite Rwanda’s efforts to control the match, they remained cautious, wary of conceding a goal that could allow Djibouti a chance for an away goal.

In the 90th minute, just before the referee added extra time, a pass from Mugisha Gilbert set up Tuyisenge Arsene who scored the third goal for Amavubi Stars, sealing the match and ensuring their advancement.

The referee added three minutes of stoppage time, but the score remained unchanged.

Rwanda will face the winner of the match between South Sudan and Kenya in the next round of the 2024 CHAN qualifiers.