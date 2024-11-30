Rwanda Tasks EAC Heads To End Regional Insecurity Without Complacency

Rwanda has called on the East African Community (EAC) to find a lasting solution to the current regional instability that has been further undermined by the withdraw of the regional force in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The call was made during the 24th Ordinary Summit of EAC Heads of State held in Arusha, Tanzania on November 30, where President Paul Kagame joined other Heads of State from across the East African Community (EAC) except the DRC.

The summit was held under the theme: “Promoting Trade, Sustainable Development and Peace & Security for Improved livelihoods.”

Sitting in for and reading President Kagame’s speech at the summit, Rwanda’s Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Dr. Emmanuel Ugirashebuja said that Rwanda is committed to attaining peace and security in the region, however this has been mulled unexplained withdraw of the regional force, complacency and lack of accountability from other member states.

“There is still no formal explanation for the withdraw of the East African regional force from the DRC state. This sets a troubling precedent on the roads, the trust, transparency and accountability needed for meaningful cooperation,” Ugirashebuja read.

The East African Community Regional Force (EACRF) begun withdrawing from DR Congo (in 2023) just over a year after it was deployed to support peace efforts for the country’s conflict-ridden eastern region.

Ugirashebuja stated that complacency and lack of accountability will never solve the current EAC security problems but only brings more instability.

“We need to deliver results faster and more efficient. This is the best investment we can make in ourselves and it is well within our means,” Ugirashebuja read.

The remarks come at a time when the EAC is celebrating its 25th anniversary, where President William Ruto of Kenya was appointed as the new rotational Chairman of the EAC for the year 2025.

In his earlier remarks at the 25th anniversary celebrations, President Ruto said that Kenya was in agreement with the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s desire to merge the Luanda and Nairobi peace process under the Luanda process, adding that Kenya had no reservations with the Nairobi Process mediator, retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, being enjoined to the Luanda process.