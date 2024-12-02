“Visit Rwanda” Showcases Unique Tourist Attractions At Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix

Visit Rwanda showcased its unique and sustainable tourism experiences at the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix 2024 which took place over the weekend in Doha, Qatar.

Rwanda’s booth was located in the F1 FanZone, where F1 fans came through to see Rwanda’s vibrant culture, warm hospitality, breathtaking landscapes and taste Rwandan coffee and tea.

President Paul Kagame attended the race at the Losail International Circuit, alongside his host, the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, President Rustam Minnikhanov of Tatarstan, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs of the United Arab Emirates and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

Other officials who attended the race which was was won by champion Max Verstappen, included Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of the Formula 1 World Championship, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the International Automobile Federation, Gianni Infantino, President of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), a number of heads of federations.

The Visit Rwanda activation shined a spotlight on the upcoming FIA Awards 2024, set to take place in Kigali this December. Formula 1 fans learned about exclusive travel packages and experiences tailored for the event, highlighting Rwanda as the host of this prestigious gathering.

Led by the Chief Executive Officer of the Rwanda Convention Bureau, the Rwandan delegation included representatives from RwandAir and the Rwandan Embassy in Qatar, and the Rwanda Motorsport Federation promoting Rwanda’s tourism and investment opportunities.

Visitors to the booth enjoyed premium Rwandan coffee, and insights into attractions like mountain gorilla trekking, luxury eco-lodges, and the country’s commitment to sustainable tourism.

“Rwanda’s presence at the Qatar Grand Prix underscores our dedication to promoting sustainable tourism globally,” said Janet Karemera, CEO of the Rwanda Convention Bureau (RCB), urging Formula 1 fans to explore the incredible experiences Rwanda has to offer, especially during the FIA Awards late this month.

At the booth, Rwanda showcased an extraordinary blend of natural wonders and cultural experiences. From volcanic landscapes to montane rainforests and sweeping plains, Rwanda is home to incredible wildlife, including the famous mountain gorillas and unique endemic species.

Visit Rwanda’s presence at the Qatar Grand Prix was built upon the country’s sports tourism initiatives, strengthening cultural and economic ties between Rwanda and Qatar while showcasing both nations’ commitment to high-end, sustainable tourism experiences.

Rwanda’s presence at F1 Qatar came at a time the country is being floated among the possible destinations for F1 if the race returns to the African continent. The idea of Rwanda hosting F1 has been backed by seven-time Formula 1 world champion, Lewis Hamilton, who said racing in Africa before he retires would be a dream come true.

“I’ve been talking about Africa, and we’ve got Rwanda potentially on the map, which is great. I hope it comes in time, before I’m gone. That’s my biggest dream, to make sure I can race there before I retire,” Hamilton said in an interview, as the conversation on F1 returning to Africa continues.

The last African GP was held at South Africa’s Kyalami circuit in 1993, but Rwanda has recently emerged as a serious candidate. F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali met with Rwandan officials in September 2024 and further discussions were reportedly held in Qatar.

Hamilton, who has previously visited Rwanda, expressed his personal connection to the country and its potential role in the F1 calendar.

“Rwanda is one of my favourite places. I’ve been doing a lot of work in the background on it. I’ve spoken to people in Rwanda, I’ve spoken to people in South Africa. That’s a longer project, Rwanda. But it’s amazing that they’re so keen to be a part of it.” he said.