Knowless to Light Up Kampala

Rwandese, Burundians and Congolese are ready to end the year in style as singer Knowless Butera will be performing live at their favourite night hangout bar dubbed Nomand situated in Uganda’s capital city alongside Bunga, Ggaaba road.

The ‘Uwo kunda’ star disclosed the information to her followers on Instagram and called them to show up in big numbers for an forget show especially those that love Rwandan music.

“It’s been a while since I performed in Uganda and am sure that my fans are missing my vibe on stage. Am ready to give them unforgettable show as well as celebrating Christmas season dancing Rwandan music together,” says Knowless.

Nomand bar is one of the best and lively hangouts in Kampala, which bring all kinds of music enthusiasts especially Rwandans, Burundians and Congolese living in Kampala, Uganda.

Its deejay is a Rwandese called Kwizera alias Dj Kerb who shot to stardom in Kigali while spinning music in different hangouts like Chapter One, Ogopogo, people club and others.

Deejay Kerb is the key figure behind Rwandan artists performing at Nomand bar due to his music playlist which is always full of Rwandan music.

Last week, the place was full of people to the maximum when audio producer turned musician Element Eeleh rocked the night.

Apart from Butera Knowless performance, the night will be a meet, greet and networking as well as reminiscing home sweet, home memories for Rwandans living in Uganda.

After 7 years without any show in Uganda, Knowless is ready to give epic show to her fans performing live songs like Te Amo, Uzitabe, Uzagaruke, Nzambampari and manymore.