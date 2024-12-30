Minister Nduhungirehe Calls For Calm Following Claims of Misconduct Among South Sudanese Youth

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Amb. Olivier Nduhungirehe, has urged young people to desist from all kinds of stereotypes against South Sudanese students, following a social media criticism over the alleged violent conduct of South Sudanese youth mainly living and studying in Rwanda.

Minister Nduhungirehe, spoke out following days of social media complaints over alleged misconduct against South Sudanese students living in different parts of Kigali as well as other parts of the country, including Musanze, where they study in different universities.

Amb. Nduhungirehe said he had been following complaints on social media, echoing what the Rwanda National Police (RNP) said, pointing out that all kinds of violence, whether by Rwandans or foreigners, are not tolerated in Rwanda, calling on young people to desist from using inflammatory and provocative language that can form dangerous narratives, which he said goes against the country’s values and principles.

“Dear #RwoX, I have been informed of the news of the provocations and clashes between Rwanda and South Sudanese youth. I would like to remind you that violence among the youth has no place in Rwandan society, and the words being used targeting South Sudanese citizens in particular, are against Rwandan values.” Amb. Nduhungirehe said.

“Rwandans must learn from our history, and be characterized by unity and tolerance, eliminating conflicts and discrimination of any kind. Let us continue to trust the security and justice institutions because they are the ones who conduct proper investigations, by the law,” he added.

Some people claim that the Police do not act as expected when called upon to teach foreigners the Rwandan public order norms, allowing them to walk away scot-free and their unbecoming acts unchecked.

In response, Police said all acts of violence are not permitted, whether by locals or foreigners.

“Violent acts are not acceptable. All people, including foreigners, must abide by the law as required. Violators will be punished according to the laws of the country, we assure you that this matter will be investigated,” Police responded.

Amb. Nduhungirehe called for calm, especially during the festive season, calling on the youth to avoid acts that could lead to violent conduct and disturb the peace of the citizens.

“As we enter the festive season, I encourage everyone to celebrate unity properly, promoting events characterized by peace and harmony among the youth. Let us all work together, and maintain the security of our country, while continuing to welcome youth from abroad.” Minister Nduhungirehe said.

Several skirmishes involving Rwandan and South Sudanese youth, mostly alcohol-fueled, have been alleged in recent days, with some claiming that South Sudanese youth provoke fights in different localities. “We cannot be beaten in our country”, lamented one Kyle Kagame, urging RNP to act, following a fight in town.

Kagame alleged that on a night with friends, they were attacked by a mob of 15 South Sudanese youth after a misunderstanding, adding that the windshield of their vehicle was shattered in the process. He also claimed that when the Police came, they did not act and instead urged the Rwandans to move away from the scene. The post which attracted a lot of responses has since been deleted.