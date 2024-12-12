Rwanda Launches Helmet Testing Laboratory as Part of the ‘Tuwurinde’ Project

Rwanda officially launches a Helmet Testing Laboratory under the ‘Tuwurinde’ Project, a partnership between the Government of Rwanda and the FIA Foundation, Healthy People Rwanda and UN Road Safety Fund (UNRSF) and were joined by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA).

The laboratory will help to ensure helmets used by motorbike and moped riders meet national safety standards.

Located at the Rwanda Standards Board (RSB), the laboratory enables conformity assessment of helmets based on the RS 576: 2024 Protective helmets for motorcycle and moped users – Specification, reinforcing the country’s commitment to road safety.

The launch, attended by over 200 participants was officiated by the Minister of Infrastructure Dr. Jimmy Gasore, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, and FIA Foundation Chairman David Richards; and featured a guided tour of RSB’s testing laboratory, live demonstrations on proper helmet usage, and insightful discussions on the critical role of safety standards in the transport sector.

Officiating the event, Dr. Jimmy Gasore, Minister of Infrastructure said: “This laboratory strengthens our commitment to road safety by ensuring helmets meet quality standards. It’s a critical step in protecting lives and reducing road accidents. By collaborating with the FIA and the FIA Foundation, we are not only enhancing safety measures but also reinforcing Rwanda’s position as a leader in promoting sustainable and responsible mobility.”

FIA Foundation Chairman, David Richards CBE, added: “The launch of Africa’s first-ever helmet testing facility marks a significant milestone in the continent’s efforts to combat the rising number of motorcycle crash deaths and injuries. The FIA Foundation is proud to have supported the Tuwurinde Project in collaboration with local NGOs, government partners, and international development agencies. Rwanda has worked hard to introduce helmet standards and now to assess the quality of new helmets and demonstrates a commitment to adopting best practices in the region. This initiative is an important blueprint for other countries across the region, and the world, who are looking for ways to adapt and manage their rising motorcycle fleet.”

As part of the activities around the 2024 FIA Annual General Assemblies taking place in Kigali, the FIA announced plans for a donation of 5,000 certified helmets across Rwanda alongside an education programme for over 10,000 riders on helmet safety.

FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, noted: “Safety is at the heart of everything the FIA stands for and as part of the activity around the 2024 FIA Annual General Assemblies week taking place in Kigali, the Rwanda Automobile Club announced plans for a donation of 5,000 certified helmets across Rwanda alongside an education programme for over 10,000 riders on helmet safety, with the support of the FIA Safe and Sustainable Mobility Grants Programme funded by the FIA Foundation.”

Rwanda National Police Spokesperson, ACP Boniface Rutikanga, expressed support: “Road safety remains a priority, and initiatives like ‘Safe Helmet’ play a vital role in protecting lives. We are committed to working alongside RSB and FIA Foundation to ensure all taxi-moto riders in Rwanda have access to certified helmets, contributing to safer roads for everyone.”

Representing the Association of Taxi-Motos, Emmanuel Munyurangabo, added: “Our members are on the front lines of road transport. Access to quality helmets not only ensures their safety but also enhances public confidence in using moto-taxis. We fully endorse this initiative and will advocate for its widespread adoption.”

The helmet testing facility launch and donation from the FIA follows the introduction of Rwanda’s first motorcycle helmet standard which was published in 2024. Head trauma is the leading cause of death for motorcycle riders, who make up a third of Rwanda’s road deaths. Safe, quality helmets reduce the risk of death by over six times and brain injury by up to 74%, according to the World Health Organization.

Other partners of the Tuwurinde project include UNRSF, UNECA and UNECE.