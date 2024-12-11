Judges Taking Biggest Bribes, Retarding Justice Sector Zero-Corruption Efforts- RBI2024

A Rwanda Bribery Index (RBI) report for the year 2024 has showed that judges and court clerks too the biggest bribes (in value) compared to the other institutions in Rwanda.

The report presented Transparency International-Rwanda (TI-R) this December 11, 2024 showed that judges, with the help of clerks took an average of Rwf271,428, an amount compared to the national average of Rwf65,543.

For instance, in one case, a citizen paid a total of Rwf1.9million (which included Rwf600,000 for expediting a court case, Rwf500,000 paid to win a court case and Rwf800,000 for getting an executory formula- the report showed.

Other institutions with high average amounts of bribes paid included the Rwanda National Police (RNP)- Rwf106,379, Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) with Rwf82,272, Banks Rwf77,200, Local Government Rwf65,515, Water and Sanitation Corporation (WASAC) Rwf 34,500, Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) Rwf25,222 and Rwanda Energy Group (REG) Rwf20,533.

TI-Rw Executive Director, Apollinaire Mupiganyi- said that some of these cases touch basic human needs and right’s needs (especially water and electricity and justice delivery) thus unfair to see such incidences.

“These are also equally a human right. So denying citizens these rights is appalling and unfair when you consider the income to the average bribe it is not funds that common citizens can afford,”

“The challenge is the information on corruption is still very low and that is our biggest problem. We will continue and measure up as institution to push for more cases to be revealed,” said Mupiganyi.

Despite the digitization of the justice system- the Integrated Electronic Case Management System Rwanda (IECMS) in 2016 (which enables e-case filling) , TI-Rwanda officials said these incidents result in the delay of justice and one of the cause of a stockpile of untouched court cases in the justice system.

Apparently the demographic information of the families interviewed and their monthly income, only 37.2% had an income between Rwf11.000 -30.000 and 3.3% of them had above Rwf200,000 which makes it more complicated for most of them (farmers) to afford any bribe, according to TI-Rwanda

Incidents and Trends in Key Institutions:

Though the report showed 81.5% didn’t encounter bribes (people who have been directly or indirectly demanded of offered bribe in an interaction with an institution in the last 12 months) the trends were shifting.

For instance, the trends of the total amount paid (in Rwf) on individual basis among those interviewed was at Rwf17,041,203 in 2024 from Rwf4,126,000 with the most share received by the local government (56%), Rwanda National Police (18%) and the judges- though they were few (11%) they got the biggest share of all- meaning they ask for more money.

On likelihood of bribe in institutions providing services, the index showed that the Private sector, Local government, the Water and Sanitation Corporation, Rwanda Energy Group , Rwanda National Police and judges lead the likelihood, while universities, health services, banks, CSO and the Rwanda FDA and prosecutors had zero incidents.

“Cases of bribery among prosecutors dropped by not because of efforts but because of contact reduced with interaction on case. The clerks need to be check- they sometimes put file top depending on bribe,” said Albert Rwego Kavatiri, the Program Manager, TI-R who presented the findings.

However, Local Government, RNP, WASAC, REG, Private Sector, Judges dominated the score on services with highest bribe payment in 2024, WASAC and REG retained dominance in highest prevalence of bribe (The number of bribe payments made divided by all interactions registered (per institution) and also trends.

The report also showed that trends in the average amount of bribes (Rwf) paid dropped between 2016 –2024 but the year 2019 saw the highest average with Rwf121,567 to Rwf65,543.

Among the most improved in likelihood, was Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) which TI-Rwanda said was because of the recent reforms in offering permits- which is now done digitally.

“Tech playing a big role in reducing incidents and transparency,” Kavatiri said.

RNP Commissioner for Inspectorate of Services and Ethics- ACP Emmy Karasi said that nobody is proud of these findings and challenged Ti-R to crosscheck if these are perceptions which could be old or new but promised to take action.

“We shall use this information to take relevant action,” Karasi said.

Key anti-corruption efforts made by Rwanda include: strong institutional framework, zero tolerance policy, specific laws, such as the 2018 penal code, set out strict penalties for corruption offenses, e-governance and technology/ e-procurement system, public engagement and education, ethical leadership, civil society and media empowerment, international collaboration.

Marie Immaculée Ingabire, the chairperson of TI-Rwanda said that they wont stop making ‘noise’ about cases of corruption until when the situation on ground is equal to the way foreigners perceive of Rwanda globally.