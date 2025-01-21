Guitarist Salvator Ties The Knot After A Decade Of Courtship

Celebrated local guitarist Deo Salvator finally tied the knot with his fiancée, Gisele Umutoni, after eleven years of courtship.

The colorful ceremony was attended by family, friends, and fellow musicians who surrounded the decade-long couple.

Deo recently concluded the promotion of his debut album, “Life Within” Vol. 2, dedicated to his wife, with music concerts in Belgium and the United Kingdom.

Speaking to KT Press about his long courtship, Deo said it was worth taking the time before embarking on a lifelong journey without feeling pressure.

“We have been friends for 11 years; it might sound like a long time to some, but it was all planned between us. The time frame shouldn’t be an issue when deciding to settle down, as long as both parties understand each other; the wedding can take place even after years,” says Deo.

The guitarist and his wife Umutoni’s love story began in 2011 when they met on Facebook, and after years together, they decided to walk down the aisle.

The 30-year-old is a graduate of business management and became a professional guitarist in 2011.

Deo was one of the modern dancers who appeared on various big stages in the country, including the famous FESPAD festivals.

During his performance at the FESPAD festival in 2011, he injured himself and quit dancing to focus on playing the guitar, where he has since produced various songs.

On the new album, he reflects on his journey growing up in poverty with a single mother and the struggles they faced daily.

The Deo family was looked down upon due to their financial hardships.

“In some of the songs, I reminisce about the difficult situations and struggles my blind mother and I endured as people who couldn’t thrive,” he added.

Some of the songs on the new album include “Eyes of Your Heart,” “Latern,” “Abarame,” “Golden Light,” “Guide at The Sea,” and many more.

Deo, who started his music career in 2008, comes from a musical family; his uncle is a pianist, his sister is a drummer, and his younger brother and cousins are also guitarists.

He also recently participated in a festival of world guitarists in Europe known as Acoustic Fingerstyle, where he mingled with legendary global guitarists.