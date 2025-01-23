IFAD Injects $2.1m In Boosting Cassava Farming In Rwanda

Cassava smallholder farmers under Ingabo syndicate farmers umbrella in 10 districts will benefit from a USD 2.10Millions grant through Score Rwanda project that aims at strengthening Smallholder farmers, resilience of food and climate change crisis for improved food security and livelihoods in rural areas.

The financing agreement for the 4 years project was signed by IFAD country director and president of Ingabo syndicate farmers at IFAD head offices in Kigali.

The funds will be allocated to enhance the quality of cassava farming, improve irrigation schemes, build farmers’ capacity, increase cassava productivity, and address post-harvest challenges faced by farmers.

“The Score Rwanda project aims to raise smallholder farmers’ incomes, boost cassava production, provide training on smart farming practices, enhance resilience, ensure food security, and equip farmers with techniques to manage climate-related challenges such as drought and floods,” says Habte-Selassie Dagmawi, IFAD representative and country director for the East and Southern Africa Division.

The Score project will be implemented by the Ingabo Farmers Syndicate and is expected to benefit over 250,000 smallholder farmers, of whom 46.3 percent are men, 53.6 percent are women, and 19 percent are youth.

“This project will strengthen our capacity to combat climate change, improve cassava production, and empower smallholder farmers with the skills needed for smart cassava farming. For instance, we have been producing 14 tonnes per acre, but with this new project, we expect to increase our yield to 50 tonnes per acre,” says Cesarie Kantarama, president of the Ingabo Farmers Syndicate.

She added that with the newly improved smart farming techniques and quality cassava seeds capable of withstanding climate changes, cassava farmers will be able to increase both their yields and incomes.

The four-year project focuses on ten districts across three provinces: Kamonyi, Gisagara, Nyanza, Ruhango, and Muhanga, in the Southern Province; Rusizi and Nyamasheke in the Western Province; and Bugesera, Gatsibo, and Kayonza in the Eastern Province.

Agriculture remains the backbone of Rwanda’s economy, employing 64.5 percent of the workforce and contributing about 25 per cent to GDP. It stands out as one of the most strategic sectors in Rwanda’s development.

The Ingabo Syndicate is a cooperative of smallholder cassava farmers founded in 2005, with several members across the country.

For 42 years, IFAD has invested in rural communities in Rwanda, empowering them to reduce poverty, increase food security, improve nutrition, and strengthen resilience.