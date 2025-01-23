Rwanda, Pakistan Currently Engaged In A Charm Offensive

Last week, separate delegations from Pakistan’s Defence and Foreign Ministries visited Kigali for important meetings with their Rwandan counterparts.

This week at the UN Security Council in New York, Foreign Affairs Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe held discussions with Pakistan’s UN Permanent Representative-Ambassador Munir Akram.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the discussions focused on collaboration in counterterrorism efforts in Africa and security in the Great Lakes region, emphasizing the necessity for effective cooperation in maintaining both regional and global peace.

Akram reportedly reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the principle of “African solutions to African problems,” highlighting the significance of this approach during his tenure on the UN Security Council.

“This engagement reflects Pakistan’s ongoing commitment to fostering constructive partnerships and contributing to peace and stability across Africa,” stated the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations.

During the same week, Pakistan’s envoy to Rwanda, Hamid Asghar Khan, held inaugural political consultations with Rwanda, resulting in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that lays the groundwork for closer collaboration between the two nations.

The Pakistani delegation, which was in Rwanda for a three-day visit, explored ways to enhance cooperation between the Rwandan Defense Forces and Pakistan’s security institutions.

Defense Minister Juvenal Marizamunda also met with Maj Gen Muneer-ud-Din, Director General of Foreign Military Cooperation for the Pakistan Armed Forces (PAF), and his delegation during their official three-day visit to Rwanda.

On January 3, 2024, General Mubarakh Muganga, Chief of the Defence Staff of the Rwandan Defence Force (RDF), engaged in high-level discussions with General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Pakistan Armed Forces, during his visit to Islamabad.

The primary focus of their meeting was to strengthen military cooperation between the RDF and the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Rwanda and Pakistan, which share a longstanding relationship of sixty-two years, also collaborate actively in various fields, including trade, health, and investment.

Recent figures indicate that trade between the two countries has been thriving. In 2022, Rwanda exported goods worth $34.7 million to Pakistan, while Pakistan exported $47.6 million to Rwanda.

The primary export from Rwanda to Pakistan was tea, valued at $31.4 million, followed by coffee, which generated $3.25 million in revenue.

Pakistan’s main export to Rwanda was rice, worth $44.4 million, with additional exports including alcoholic beverages and medicine, among others.