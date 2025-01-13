President Kagame In UAE For Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025

President Paul Kagame on Monday arrived in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates where he will attend the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) and participate in the 16th Zayed Sustainability Prize awards ceremony

The Head of State was received by Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and will on Tuesday join Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE, other Heads of State, policymakers, dignitaries and delegates for the ADSW 2025 Opening Ceremony.

President Kagame will also participate in the 16th Zayed Sustainability Prize awards ceremony, UAE’s global award that recognizes and rewards small and medium enterprises, nonprofit organizations, and global high schools with impactful, innovative and inspiring sustainable solutions.

President Kagame will also join invited Heads of State and Government to deliver keynote remarks during Day 1 of the ADSW Summit.

Spearheaded by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Masdar, ADSW brings together world leaders, business and civil society, sustainability industry leaders, scientists, innovators and other stakeholders for discussions aimed at addressing global challenges, advancing clean energy and accelerating sustainable socioeconomic progress.

Themed, “The Nexus of Next. Supercharging Sustainable Progress”, the 2025 ADSW Summit will explore how to leverage advanced technologies to deliver a resilient, inclusive and prosperous future.