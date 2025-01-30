“We Are In Goma To Stay” – M23 Fighters Declare, As They Vow To Continue To Kinshasa

In an unprecedented move, M23 group has vowed to continue to Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), if their grievances are not addressed, after declaring full control of the eastern city of Goma.

Addressing a press conference in Goma on Thursday, AFC/M23 leader Corneille Nangao, M23, which claims to have recently defeated the Congolese army and its allies in the city of Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, has declared that it has taken control of the city and will remain there.

Furthermore, it says it wants to continue its advance towards Kinshasa until the Congolese government takes into account and resolves its demands.

At a press conference this morning in Goma, AFC/M23 leaders Corneille Nanga and Bertrand Bisimwa, said that those expecting them to leave the city , which they say they have fully secured from government forces FARDC and armed groups such as FDLR, Wazalendo and European mercenaries, to take full control.

“Where do they want us to go when we are at home? We are here and we will stay here. We will even continue our advance towards Kinshasa until the Tshisekedi government resolves our problems,” Nanga told journalists, when asked if they would be able to hold their position amid international pressure.

Nanga responded to countries, including the United States, which is demand that the rebels vacate the city, stating that one cannot sit in New York and dictate what happens in Goma, pointing out that their focus now is to address the urgent issues residents have and ensuring that full normalcy returns, for citizens to continue with their lives.

“We have real problems to deal with; people without water, without electricity, and violence that persists here. That is what we are dealing with now,” Nanga said.

He also announced that they would launch a program to clean up the city within 48 hours and restore water supply and energy infrastructure, which were destroyed by the government. He also accused the latter of being responsible for the assassination of General Peter Cirimwami.

The M23 leader added that development activities will immediately resume in Goma, adding that by defeating FARDC and allied armed groups like FDLR, they have also secured regional borders, pointing out that their focus is to ensure that neighbouring countries coexist peacefully – something the said the government in Kinshasa has failed to do.

“We have forced out the enemy. Our main objective is to coexist peacefully with all our neighbors,” Nanga declared, taking a moment to assure Kinyarwanda speaking Congolese communities that their safety and security is guaranteed.

The M23 alliance also urged all Congolese who fled to neighbouring countries or to refugee camps, that they should return home because peace has been restored and that they should not fear.

The rebels said that they will look to expand their territory and even push towards Kinshasa, if President Felix Tshisekedi does not agree to engage in dialogue.