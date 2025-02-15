Bank of Kigali, Savannah Creek Venture in High-Quality Residential Units in Kigali

Savannah Creek Development Project has unveiled plans to start constructing state-of-the-art residences that will bring in a new accommodation lifestyle for Kigali residents.

The multi-billion real estate construction project will see 590 new high-end living units built in the Kangondo area in the next five years.

The ground breaking ceremony was held this February 14, 2025 with the project partners, including the Bank of Kigali (BK) and TT Africa, where three of the five types of urban housing models were unveiled to potential buyers and investment partners.

Denis Karera- the chairman of Savannah creek project said all the five types of housing units are a class-apart and tailored to improving living lifestyles in the city.

These models include the Classical, Contemporary, Tuscan, Tropical and Mediterranean- which are proudly financed by the Bank of Kigali.

Karera stated that they project partners spent a full year planning to come up with a construction plan of the housing models which are not any kind of housing estate but designed and constructed with precision to minimize material waste.

“We made sure our product is unrivaled, we put up a product that has no competition. We are building according to the needs of the buyers and these homes are meant to inform the contemporary lifestyles of buyers,” Karera said.

The housing units, are expected to add to the new face urban housing units currently being developed in the Nyarutarama area- one of the posh estates in Kigali.

Construction project implemented by Li Bo, the Managing Director China Railway Construction Engineering Group.

Karera said that the project, which will contribute to the country’s economic development, also brings new investment opportunities to investors and commercial banks to provide mortgage services for their clients.

With the changing face of the area, the housing units will also come with the construction of a British education international school- the Hereford International School Kigali which will enable the children in the estate to have a nursery to secondary education within the vicinity.

BK Chief Digital and Retail Banking officer, Desire Rumanyika said that the project is testimony to the power of visionary development and strategic collaboration to transform the Kangondo area to improve urban living standards.

“At Bank of Kigali, we are not just a financing project, we are shaping the future. This is just the beginning and we will go a long way with the commitment of partners and the bank,” Rumanyika said.

So far BK supported the partner (savannah creek) to facilitate the construction of apartments blocks in Busanza assuring smooth transition of relocated families and improved living standards.

“This financing underscores our deep commitment to responsible urban development ensuring that no one is left behind as Kigali transforms,” Rumanyika added.

Rumanyika stated that the project is a game changer and the plan is to develop a world-class residential community of high network individuals and will provide financing for 500 premium units in the area.

Through the BK mortgage center in Remera, Kigali, Rumanyika emphasized that they are providing flexible and competitive financing solutions for buyers or those investing in real estate, and the bank is ready to finance any ambition with a corporate interest rate and flexible repayment terms.

“With ‘Nanjye Ni BK’ campaign we are building a community around BK where we are trying to catalyze financing that caters for all the segments, all walks of life, so everyone with capacity, we can provide a financial solution that meets their needs,” he noted.

Rumanyika stated that as Kigali gets transformed, BK takes pride in being part of this transformation to finance projects that enhance the beauty of the city, functionality and economic sustainability.

“We want to see more developers to approach us to improve the quality of mortgage,” he added.

On behalf of the City of Kigali, Bernard Bayasese, the Executive Administrator Gasabo district said that the project sets standards for the city and will address the need for housing but also foster economic growth through creating jobs.

“Thank you for making our city a better place,”

The official launch of this housing project is expected to happen in March 2025 and about 4,000 to 5,000 local workers will be employed in the next five years.

According to the developers, there are also plans to construct basic infrastructure such as access roads, walk ways, play grounds, entertainment and relaxation spots for the community.