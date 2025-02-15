RPL: Rayon Sports, Kiyovu Sports Clash In Do-or-Die Game

As Matchday 17 of the Rwanda Premier League (RPL) unfolds, a high stakes encounter awaits between the league leaders and the bottom placed team.

Despite their contrasting positions, both Rayon Sports and Kiyovu Sports FC desperately need all three points in what is essentially a do or die clash.

Why the game is a must-win

Beyond being long time rivals, both teams are under immense pressure to secure a win. Kiyovu Sports sits at the bottom of the table with just 12 points, while Rayon Sports currently leads with 37 points only three ahead of second-placed APR FC.

This makes the match even more intense, as Kiyovu Sports must fight to escape the relegation zone, a challenge that has proved increasingly difficult.

Meanwhile, despite their top position, Rayon Sports has been struggling, going winless in their last three matches across all competitions.

Rayon Sports’ recent form includes a 2-1 defeat to Mukura Victory Sports on the final day of the first leg, a penalty shootout loss (4-2) to Police FC in the Heroes Tournament semifinals, and a 2-2 draw against Musanze FC in their first match of the return leg but they managed to beat Rutsiro 2-1 in the quarter finals first leg of the Rwanda Peace Cup.

What Happens If One of Them Loses?

A loss could spell disaster for either team. Rayon Sports recently held a five point lead over APR FC, but after dropping points against Musanze FC and APR winning their match against Kiyovu Sports (2-1) on Matchday 16, that gap shrank to just three points.

If Rayon Sports loses again and APR wins, the two teams will be level on points a worrying scenario for the Blues.

For Kiyovu Sports, winning this match won’t immediately lift them out of the relegation zone, but it would restore some hope in their fight for survival.

Squad Reinforcements

Both teams have made changes ahead of the league’s second leg, though in different ways. Due to FIFA sanctions, Kiyovu Sports is unable to register new players, whether domestic or international, and has relied on loan signings to strengthen their squad.

On the other hand, Rayon Sports has added foreign reinforcements, including a defensive midfielder and other attacking players, to boost their title ambitions.

The game is scheduled to kicks off today at 6 PM, at Kigali Pelé Stadium.