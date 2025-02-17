DRC Conflict: M23 Fighters Move To Restore Order After Taking Over Bukavu

Following taking over full control of Bukavu, the second largest city in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC/M23) forces say they are now working to restore law and order in the city which borders Rwanda on the south west.

The rebels, who are asking the government in Kinshasa to engage in dialogue, announced the take over of Bukavu after days of fighting, pushing out government forces FARDC and Wazalendo militia, as well as Burundian forces, amid reports of ethnic violence targeting Banyamulenge and other Kinyarwanda speaking communities.

As the rebels advance, government forces and allied armed groups ransacked the South Kivu capital, looting and arresting everyone they suspected to be ‘Tutsi’, as they still claimed control of Bukavu over the weekend, before the rebels announced full control on Sunday, and subsequent measures to restore law and order..

“In light of the anarchy, insecurity, massacres, and looting resulting from the rout of the FARDC, FNDB, FOLR, and their allies, it has been decided to assist the population of Bukavu, a city abandoned by Kinshasa’s coalition forces,” M23 said in a statement.

“Since the morning of Sunday, February 16, 2025, our forces have been working to restore the security for the people and their property, much to the satisfaction of the entire population. We reiterate our call for direct and sincere dialogue with the Kinshasa regime to address the root causes of the conflict and establish lasting peace in our country,” the statement signed by ARC/M23 spokesperson, Lawrence Kanyuka said.

Despite denying over the weekend, Patrick Muyaya, DRC government spokesperson and Minister of Communication and Media, on Monday, admitted that the M23 fighters had taken over the city of Bukavu, but again deflected the defeat on Rwanda, claiming that it is the Rwandan forces that entered the city.

Muyaya claimed that Rwanda is looking to annex parts of DRC, declaring that the government is working to take back all territories under the control of M23, but could not say how it will be done.

Following the fall of Bukavu, the rebels reiterated their commitment to continue with their ‘constitutional struggle’ to effect a radical change in the system of governance in the DRC, setting conditions under which they can stop their advance.

“If the FARDC and their criminal allies abandon their unsuccessful military campaign, the conditions for a ceasefire will be met, paving the way for lasting peace, coexistence, and stability in the DRC,”

“AFC/M23 reserves the right to protect and defend the civilian population and the liberated areas against any atrocities perpetrated by the Kinshasa regime and its allies,” the rebels said in an announcement addressed to the international community.

Following recent advances, Kinshasa has been encouraged to engage in dialogue with the M23 and other armed groups to end the three-decade long conflict, but the Government of President Felix Antoine Tshisekedi remains reluctant to engage in talks with the rebels, who among other things, are fighting to end ethnic violence and ensure rights for sidelined Kinyarwanda speaking communities.

In Bukavu, thousands of residents welcomed the rebels as they took over the streets, hugging them and urging them on, with many of them expressing discontent with the government, which they accuse of abandoning them.