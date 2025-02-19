Rayon Sports In Limbo After Training Ground Closure

Rayon Sports FC’s men’s and women’s teams are currently facing an uncertain future after the sudden closure of their training pitch at Nzove, home to the club’s activities for the past few years.

The shocking development came to light this afternoon when Skol Brewery, the owner and primary sponsor of the facility, informed Rayon Sports FC management that Skol Stadium would be unavailable due to unspecified reasons.

The closure has immediately disrupted all of the club’s scheduled training sessions for the day, beginning with the women’s team, who were set to train before noon.

Team manager Fidèle Mujyanama addressed the situation in a message to Rayon Sports players, confirming that the pitch was closed and that further instructions would be forthcoming from the club’s leadership.

“Hello guys, today’s training programme has changed due to the closure of Skol Stadium. We will inform you about tomorrow’s training,” Mujyanama informed the players.

While Rayon Sports has yet to release an official statement, sources suggest that the closure could be related to claims that the club has breached terms of their ongoing partnership with Skol Brewery.

In 2022, Rayon Sports and Skol Brewery entered a lucrative three-year partnership valued at over Rwf 1 billion, set to run through 2026. The agreement guarantees the club Rwf 200 million annually, along with additional benefits including accommodation, kits, and access to training facilities.

The partnership was renewed in June 2023, a year before the expiration of the previous deal, indicating the significant relationship between the two parties.

Efforts to obtain an official comment from Rayon Sports management were unsuccessful, as officials stated they were currently in a meeting to address the issue.

As the situation unfolds, Rayon Sports FC is entering the final stages of preparation for their next Rwanda Premier League fixture against Amagaju FC, scheduled for Saturday, 22 February 2025, at Huye International Stadium.

However, the uncertainty surrounding their training arrangements raises concerns over the club’s readiness for the upcoming match.

As of now, it remains unclear when or if Rayon Sports will resume their regular training schedule, leaving both players and supporters awaiting further clarification.