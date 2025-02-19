Rwanda’s Foreign Minister, Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe, has sharply responded to recent remarks made by Belgium regarding the suspension of their bilateral cooperation programme, accusing the Belgian government of hypocrisy and failing to address key regional issues.

The tension between the two countries emerged after Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maxime Prevot, expressed regret over Rwanda’s decision to suspend the cooperation initiative.

Prevot framed the suspension as a response to Rwanda’s alleged violations of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) territorial integrity.

In his response, Nduhungirehe rejected Belgium’s stance, emphasising that Rwanda’s government, not Belgium, was dedicated to safeguarding the welfare of its citizens.

He accused Belgium of turning a blind eye to significant regional threats, specifically the actions of President Félix Tshisekedi of the DRC.

Rwanda has long accused Tshisekedi of supporting and arming genocidal forces targeting Rwanda, while also publicly declaring intentions to overthrow the Rwandan government.

Nduhungirehe also criticised Belgium for failing to act in the face of escalating violence, which includes the deployment of attack drones and fighter jets by Tshisekedi.

He pointed out that the targeting of Rwandan citizens and ethnic minorities in the DRC, such as Congolese Tutsi, Banyamulenge, and Hema groups, had gone unaddressed by Belgium, despite the country’s awareness of the situation.

The Foreign Minister further rejected Belgium’s call for a “professional suspension process,” labelling it as hypocritical, given Belgium’s history of interference with Rwanda’s development initiatives and its pressure on international partners to halt aid to the country.

Nduhungirehe underscored that Belgium’s actions contradicted its professed commitment to Rwanda’s prosperity.

In a broader critique, Nduhungirehe suggested that Belgium’s approach was emblematic of a neocolonial mindset that historically undermines Rwanda’s sovereignty.

He urged Belgium to focus on addressing the actual threats in the region, such as the foreign-backed militias operating in the DRC, rather than criticising Rwanda’s efforts to defend its sovereignty.

This exchange highlights the complex dynamics of international relations in the Great Lakes region, where tensions over territorial integrity, regional security, and historical legacies continue to shape diplomatic interactions.

Rwanda’s firm response underscores its commitment to national security and self-reliance, as well as its determination to hold international partners accountable for their role in promoting regional stability.

As Rwanda continues to navigate its foreign policy, the country’s stance serves as a reminder of its focus on safeguarding its interests and ensuring the well-being of its people, even in the face of external pressure.