Rwandans, You Won’t Need Visas To Travel To Qatar

The Rwanda -Qatar bilateral relationship has been further deepened with President Paul Kagame’s state visit which also witnessed a visa waiver for all Rwandan nationals entering Qatar.

The waiver was given a green light today by the Qatar cabinet which passed a draft agreement on mutual visa waiver for holders of ordinary passports between the government of the State of Qatar and the Government of Rwanda

On his just concluded state visit to Qatar, President Kagame met with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar to discuss ways to further enhance bilateral relations and partnerships in key sectors.

The meeting in Doha comes days after President Kagame met with Qatar’s Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, on the same subject matter and regional development.

Rwanda and Qatar are also exploring mutual interest to potentially open areas of cooperation in sports development between the two countries.

Rwanda’s Ambassador to Qatar Igor Marara met with Abdullah Nasser Al-Naimi, Acting CEO of Aspire Zone Foundation and General Manager of Aspire Logistics – which has one of the world’s finest sport training facilities offering a unique sport, sports medicine, research and education destination.

They discussed the growth of sports in Africa, with a focus on Rwanda hosting UCI World Championships 2025 and Tour du Rwanda, and explored opportunities for future cooperation.

Qatar is currently financing several development projects in Rwanda, including the construction of the new Bugesera International Airport. President Kagame recently said that the relationship between the two nations is expected to further deepen.

Both countries have cooperation, particularly in the field of military training exchange programs. This month, Rwanda Defence Forces (RDF) officers completed their four-year training at a military academy in Qatar.