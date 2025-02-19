Rwanda’s decision to suspend its 2024-2029 bilateral aid program with Belgium is not only justified but long overdue. Belgium, a former colonial power, has a dark and gruesome history in Africa, particularly in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), formerly Zaire. To understand the present crisis in the region, one must examine the brutal legacy Belgium left behind—a legacy of exploitation, violence, and division that continues to fuel instability today.

Belgium’s Colonial Atrocities in the DRC

Belgium’s King Leopold II turned Congo into his personal property in the late 19th century, subjecting its people to one of history’s most horrific reigns of terror. His regime was infamous for the mass mutilation of Congolese people, where agents of his administration cut off the hands of men, women, and even children for failing to meet rubber extraction quotas. Entire villages were razed, people were enslaved, and an estimated 10 million Congolese perished under Leopold’s rule. This barbarity led to one of the worst genocides in African history, conducted solely for profit, with Belgium reaping vast wealth while Congolese lives were discarded.

Even after Congo’s so-called independence in 1960, Belgium’s meddling did not cease. The assassination of Congo’s first prime minister, Patrice Lumumba, was orchestrated with the backing of Belgium and its Western allies, ensuring that Congo remained weak and easily exploited. The ongoing conflicts in eastern Congo, including those involving the FDLR militia—comprised of remnants of the 1994 genocide perpetrators—are directly linked to the artificial borders imposed by colonial powers. European colonialists drew arbitrary boundaries without consideration for ethnic, cultural, or geographical realities, leading to divisions that persist today.

Development Should Not Be a Political Tool

Belgium’s decision to side with the DRC in the ongoing regional crisis is its prerogative, but weaponizing development assistance to further geopolitical aims is unjustifiable. The essence of development cooperation lies in mutual respect and the genuine intention to uplift communities, not as a tool for coercion or political manipulation. No sovereign nation should tolerate a scenario where its economic growth and access to global financial institutions are sabotaged under the guise of foreign diplomacy.

This is not an isolated incident. Historically, Rwanda has faced attempts to undermine its economic and political stability whenever it challenges the status quo of Western dominance in African affairs. The use of punitive financial measures to strong-arm nations into submission is a familiar tactic used by former colonial powers. Yet, Rwanda has continually defied such pressures, choosing self-reliance and strategic partnerships that align with its national interests.

The Western Double Standard

Western nations frequently lecture African countries on democracy, good governance, and self-sufficiency, yet they impose conditions on aid and financing that undermine these very principles. The international community often ignores Rwanda’s proven track record of development success, preferring to paint the country as an outlier rather than acknowledging its transformative policies.

Rwanda’s governance model has produced tangible results: economic growth, technological advancement, and a robust security framework that has stabilized the country and contributed to regional peacekeeping. Unlike many donor-dependent nations, Rwanda has taken deliberate steps toward reducing foreign aid reliance, choosing instead to focus on homegrown solutions and strategic partnerships with countries that respect its sovereignty.

Belgium’s Colonial Hangover

Belgium’s history in the Great Lakes region is deeply troubling. From its colonial misrule in Rwanda to its continued political meddling, Belgium has never fully reconciled with its destructive legacy. The current diplomatic tensions serve as a reminder that Belgium still views Rwanda through a neo-colonial lens, attempting to dictate policy decisions rather than engaging as an equal partner.

By actively working to hinder Rwanda’s economic access on the global stage, Belgium is not merely engaging in political favoritism—it is directly contributing to regional instability. The DRC’s long-standing failure to dismantle the genocidal FDLR militia, despite international commitments, is the real issue that Belgium should be addressing. Instead, it has chosen to punish Rwanda for defending its sovereignty and security interests.

Rwanda’s Rightful Stance

Rwanda’s response is neither rash nor unwarranted—it is a clear message that the country refuses to be blackmailed into compromising its national security. The suspension of the bilateral aid program is a necessary step to break the cycle of Western interference in African governance.

President Paul Kagame’s administration has consistently emphasized self-reliance, accountability, and sustainable development. The decision to suspend cooperation with Belgium reinforces Rwanda’s commitment to these principles. Development partnerships must be based on respect, not coercion. If Belgium cannot engage with Rwanda on equal terms, then Rwanda is right to sever those ties.

The Future of Rwanda’s Development

This move does not spell economic doom for Rwanda. On the contrary, it presents an opportunity to further diversify Rwanda’s development partnerships, seeking allies who respect its sovereignty and vision. African nations must increasingly look toward intra-continental collaborations and non-Western partnerships that offer mutual benefits without political strings attached.

Furthermore, Rwanda has made significant strides in domestic resource mobilization, innovation, and private-sector-driven growth. The country’s ability to fund its own development initiatives will only strengthen as it moves away from dependency-driven partnerships.

Rwanda’s suspension of its aid program with Belgium is a powerful statement against neocolonialism, Western hypocrisy, and the politicization of development. It is a reminder that African nations are no longer passive recipients of foreign dictates but active players in their own destiny.

Belgium’s actions have exposed its unwillingness to engage with Rwanda as an equal, and Rwanda’s response is both justified and necessary. In a rapidly changing global order, where Africa is asserting its place on the world stage, Rwanda’s stance serves as an example for other nations seeking to break free from outdated, exploitative relationships.

Rwanda’s future will not be dictated by foreign interests but by the will of its people and leadership. This is the essence of true sovereignty—and a lesson that Western powers must finally learn.