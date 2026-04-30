Kigali Rising: 3 Reasons Why Rwanda is Africa’s New Meeting Magnet

Rwanda has established itself as one of Africa’s top destinations for international events, hosting major conferences, high-level meetings, and global sports competitions.

The capital, Kigali, is the second most popular city in Africa for hosting international conferences, according to the 2024 International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) rankings.

Kigali’s rise as one of the world’s leading hubs for international events is no accident.

Security

Rising from the ashes of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi, Rwanda has positioned itself as a beacon of transformation, refusing to be defined by its dark past and instead embracing resilience, unity, reconciliation, and national renewal.

After the genocide tragedy that claimed more than a million Tutsi lives in 100 days, Rwanda made it a national priority to rebuild a professional, unified security apparatus to prevent recurrence of ethnic violence and external security threats.

Under President Paul Kagame, Rwanda organized forces from the Rwandan Patriotic Army- RPA- Inkotanyi, which had stopped the genocide, and integrated some former government armed forces, effectively forming one of Africa’s most disciplined armies, Rwanda Defence Force- RDF.

Entrusted with safeguarding the country’s borders from external threats, RDF became the backbone of Rwanda’s broader security strategy, with influence extending across Africa and globally. As of early 2025, UN data lists Rwanda as the world’s second-largest contributor of peacekeepers, with 5,897 troops deployed.

Simultaneously, President Kagame built and strengthened internal security institutions. The reforms enabled effective law enforcement, accountability, and the rule of law, allowing citizens to live in harmony.

According to the World Justice Project Rule of Law Index and the Gallup Law and Order Index of 2025, Rwanda ranks as the safest country in Africa, a position supported by its low crime rates, strong adherence to the rule of law, and high public confidence in the police.

“Rwanda is one of the most stable countries in East Africa. So, people feel comfortable and safe when they come to these kinds of meetings,” Senegalese agricultural expert Ghislain Kanfany told AFP as he arrived for a conference of African plant producers.

In 2023, a delegate at the 2023 Transform Africa Summit praised Kigali as unlike anywhere else in Africa. “You can walk around at midnight and feel safer than in some European cities,” he said.

Good governance

Rwanda’s remarkable post-1994 governance transformation, led by President Kagame, made it easier to host international conferences and events, positioning Kigali as a leading hub for global gatherings. The city hosts over 100 major events annually.

The country’s strong governance, marked by anti-corruption measures, efficient public services, streamlined bureaucracy, and a commitment to safety and cleanliness, creates an enabling environment for visitors. These policies ensure that conference attendees enjoy seamless logistics and a welcoming atmosphere, allowing them to focus entirely on their professional objectives.

A tech investor at the 2025 Africa Tech Summit said, “Kigali’s vibe is incredible, clean, safe, and welcoming. The government’s push for tourism made our post-conference gorilla trek booking a breeze.”

In 2022, an event planner for the Kigali Innovation City Forum praised Rwanda Convention Bureau for handling every detail flawlessly, from permits and transport to cultural tours. “It is rare to see such government-backed efficiency for a 3,000-person event,” he emphasized.

Rwanda recorded a mindboggling $94.7 million in 2025 from its Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector. The last year’s revenues grew from $84.8 million of 2024.

World-class infrastructure

Investments in modern venues, reliable utilities, advanced connectivity, and efficient transport have created a smooth and productive environment for visitors to Kigali.

Kigali Convention Centre (KCC), a USD 300 million complex that opened in 2016, is Rwanda’s flagship venue, featuring a 2,600-seat auditorium, exhibition halls, and state-of-the-art audio-visual systems.

“The Kigali Convention Centre was a game-changer, world-class tech, comfortable seating, and flawless acoustics. It rivalled any venue I have seen in Dubai or Singapore,” a delegate at the 2023 Transform Africa Summit told local media.

Other facilities, including the Intare Conference Arena and the renovated Amahoro Stadium, accommodate events of up to 45,000 attendees, BK Arena with over 10,000 seats all meeting international standards and incorporating eco-friendly designs.

Rwanda boasts 99 percent urban electrification and near-universal 4G/5G coverage in Kigali, supported by a robust fiber-optic network. The government’s Smart Rwanda Master Plan ensures high-speed Wi-Fi in public spaces, hotels, and venues, while backup generators and water systems prevent disruptions, which is critical for tech-heavy conferences.

Real-time traffic management, such as speed cameras and smart signals, complements Kigali’s modern road network, including well-maintained highways and urban streets.

Kigali International Airport, which handles 1.2 million passengers annually, offers direct flights to more than 25 African and global destinations. Public transport options include metered taxis, moto-taxis, and app-based services like Yego, Move while conference shuttles are often provided.

The city’s hospitality sector features over 50 international-standard hotels, including the Marriott, Radisson Blu, and Serena, within a 10-kilometer radius of major venues. These hotels offer conference-specific amenities, such as business centers and multilingual staff, while budget options like eco-lodges and guesthouses cater to diverse attendees.

“Kigali’s infrastructure is unreal-modern, connected, and spotless. It is like the city was built to host the world’s biggest events,” said a 2025 World Economic Forum delegate.

Kigali has set an example not only for Africa but for the world, proving that bad history should serve as a lesson for building a better future. The country rose from darkness to become a beacon of progress and innovation on the global stage.

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