30 Years Later, Suspected Killer of Rwanda’s Last Queen is Arrested

The emotions of survivors of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi were stirred this Saturday upon receiving news of the arrest and handover of Brig. Gen. Jean-Baptiste Gakwerere. He is accused of playing a key role in the assassination of Queen Rosalie Gicanda, Rwanda’s last queen.

Gicanda, the wife of King Mutara III Rudahigwa, was killed on April 20, 1994, in the former Butare Prefecture (now Huye District) on the orders of Captain Ildephonse Nizeyimana, a commander in the Rwandan army at the time. Gakwerere is believed to have carried out the order. She was 66 years old.

Prior to the genocide, Queen Gicanda had traveled to Belgium for medical treatment. However, Belgian authorities instructed her to leave, despite her visa still being valid. On February 3, 1994, the mayor of Nivelle informed her that, based on a decision by the Belgian Minister of Defence, she had to leave Belgium by February 12. Despite concerns raised by her doctor about her ongoing medical treatment, the Belgian authorities upheld their decision, forcing her return to Rwanda.

Shortly after her return, Gicanda was reportedly executed at her home near the Ngoma Commune office. Gakwerere, then a lieutenant, is said to have carried out the assassination alongside Lieutenant Bizimana (nicknamed “Rwatsi”), Lieutenant Gakwerere, Corporal Aloys Mazimpaka, and Dr. Kageruka.

Gakwerere is also believed to have been involved in the killing of Jean-Baptiste Habyarimana, the Tutsi prefect who opposed the genocide. He was subsequently replaced by Sylvain Nsabimana, who was tasked with accelerating the genocide under orders from interim President Théodore Sindikubwabo.

Following the genocide’s end in July 1994, when the Rwandan Patriotic Army (RPA) halted the killings that had claimed over a million lives, Gakwerere fled to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). There, he became a member of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), a group composed of remnants of the genocidal forces. Born in the former Kigali-Ngali Prefecture (Shyorongi Commune, Kanyinya Sector), Gakwerere has admitted to being part of the FDLR since its formation in 2000.

While some of his associates—such as Captain Nizeyimana and Lt. Col. Muvunyi—were convicted of genocide crimes by the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) and sentenced to 35 and 15 years in prison, respectively, the FDLR has continued collaborating with DRC government forces in efforts to destabilize Rwanda.

For nearly three decades, Gakwerere has reportedly commanded FDLR operations targeting Rwandans in both Rwanda and the eastern DRC provinces of North and South Kivu. However, the group has faced increasing setbacks due to the resurgence of the AFC/M23 coalition, which has captured many of its members, including Gakwerere.

Although Gakwerere claims he does not recall the details of his arrest, AFC/M23 coalition officials report that many returning FDLR fighters were captured in various locations across the DRC.

Specifically, Gakwerere was apprehended in Goma, where he was allegedly planning attacks against Congolese civilians, according to Dr. Oscar Balinda, the coalition’s spokesperson.

Balinda emphasized that AFC/M23 forces will continue to track down remaining FDLR fighters in Goma, many of whom are involved in kidnappings, killings, and looting. “All mercenaries, including the FDLR and SADC forces, should be repatriated so that the people of the DRC can resolve their own conflicts and restore peace in the region,” Balinda said.

Meanwhile, as Rwandan security forces receive former FDLR fighters, Col. Joseph Mwesigye of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF)—who oversees operations in Rubavu, Ngororero, and Nyabihu Districts—reiterated Rwanda’s open-door policy for returnees.

“For those still in hiding and clinging to genocidal ideology, know that it is outdated. My advice is to return peacefully, as Rwanda has always welcomed all returnees,” Mwesigye stated.

Like hundreds of former FDLR members who have reintegrated into Rwandan society, Gakwerere and his group will undergo rehabilitation through the Rwanda Demobilization and Reintegration Commission (RDRC). The program aims to facilitate their reintegration, enabling them to contribute to Rwanda’s development.

Primary Reporting by: Sylidio Sebuharara (in Rubavu District)