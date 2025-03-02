Get a Rwf 50m Bank of Kigali Loan With 15 Hours

PRESS RELEASE: Get Up to Rwf 50M, in just 15 Hours— With BK QUICK +

At Bank of Kigali Plc, we understand that when opportunities knock, you need a reliable financial partner who moves at your speed. That’s why we’ve made accessing our Unsecured Personal Loan “BK QUICK +”, completely digital, disbursed within 15 hours, and without collateral. Whether you’re looking to buy a vehicle, acquire land, improve your lifestyle, or cover an unexpected expense, you don’t have to wait weeks for loan approval.

Fast, Secure, and Fully Digital

Gone are the days of long queues and waiting periods. Now, as a salary earner, with just a few clicks, you can apply for BK QUICK +, of up to Rwf 50 million, with a repayment period of up to five years. Our digital loan process allows you to apply, determine your loan eligibility, submit documents, and track your application digitally—all without visiting a bank branch.

How It Works;

Applying is simple and takes just minutes:

Download/Open the BK Mobile App or open Internet Banking on your browser.

Log in to your account.

Click “More” and select “Loans”.

Select BK Quick +.

Submit the required documents and your loan request.

Our system evaluates your eligibility instantly based on your salary, employment details, and credit history. If approved, you’ll receive a loan offer digitally. Once you sign the contract electronically, the funds will be in your account within 15 hours.

Driving Financial Inclusion in Rwanda

By making financing fully digital, BK continues to expand financial access, empowering more Rwandans to take charge of their financial well-being. Desire RUMANYIKA the Chief Retail and Digital Bank Officer at the Bank of Kigali echoed this commitment”

“We are committed to continuously innovate to make financial solutions more accessible, and secure. By digitizing BK QUICK +, we are giving our customers the power to seize opportunities, take charge of their financial goals, and contribute to Rwanda’s growing economy.”

Take control of your financial future today—apply now for BK QUICK +, through our BK APP, or Internet Banking and get funded up to RWF 50M within 15 hours!