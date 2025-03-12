DR Congo Government Preventing Planes from Landing at Goma Airport

Amid growing international concern over situation in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), tensions have escalated over the continued closure of Goma International Airport.

Despite calls from regional leaders and humanitarian organizations to reopen the airport, the DRC government has yet to lift a restrictive “Notice to Airmen” (NOTAM) that is preventing planes from landing at the critical hub.

The issue came to the forefront this Wednesday after Rwanda’s Foreign Minister, Olivier Nduhungirehe, publicly criticized the DRC’s inaction.

In a post on social media platform X, Nduhungirehe expressed frustration, stating, “I fully endorse your call, Madam. However, despite the decision by the Chiefs of Defense Forces/Staff of the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), made in the joint meeting held on 24 February 2025 in Dar Es Salaam, the DRC Government is yet to lift the ‘Notice to Airmen’ (NOTAM), which would enable a safe reopening of the Goma airport.”

Nduhungirehe was responding to a plea by Hadja Lahbib, European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, about the urgency of reopening the airport.

“Every delay costs lives,” Lahbib wrote. “I call for the urgent reopening of #Goma airport to allow the delivery of vital humanitarian & medical supplies in #DRC. Essential aid by road from neighboring countries is being delayed, increasing the suffering of so many in dire need.”

A “Notice to Airmen” (NOTAM) is a formal notice issued by a country’s aviation authority to communicate essential information that could affect flight safety. NOTAMs are used to alert pilots, airlines, and other stakeholders about temporary changes or hazards in airspace, airports, or flight operations.

These notices can cover a wide range of issues, including runway closures, navigation equipment outages, volcanic ash clouds, military exercises, or security threats.

In the case of Goma Airport, the DRC government’s issuance of a NOTAM has effectively barred planes from landing, citing unspecified security concerns. It is unclear when DRC issued this notice.

While NOTAMs are designed to enhance safety, their implementation in this instance has drawn criticism for prioritizing political or strategic considerations over the urgent humanitarian needs of millions in the region. Without the lifting of the NOTAM, aid delivery remains severely hampered, leaving vulnerable populations in dire straits.

Initially, until the revelation by Nduhungirehe, it had been widely believed that the M23-AFC rebel movement was responsible for blocking the reopening of Goma airport. The group, which had been in fighting with Congolese forces and other armed factions, declared the airspace around Goma closed in late February before seizing control of the city.

This declaration has led many to assume that the rebels were using the airport’s closure as a strategic tool to consolidate their hold over the region and disrupt supply lines for Congolese troops and allied forces.

Goma International Airport serves as a lifeline for millions of people in the eastern DRC, a region plagued by ongoing conflict, natural disasters, and severe poverty. The airport is a crucial entry point for humanitarian aid, including food, medical supplies, and emergency relief for communities affected by violence and displacement.

However, Nduhungirehe’s comments suggest that the situation is far more complex than previously understood. According to Rwanda’s foreign minister, the responsibility now lies squarely with the DRC government, which has failed to act on agreements reached during the high-level EAC-SADC meeting in Dar Es Salaam. This revelation now shifts attention away from the M23-AFC rebels and onto Kinshasa, raising questions about the motivations behind the prolonged NOTAM.

The February 2025 meeting in Dar Es Salaam, attended by military leaders from the EAC and SADC, was seen as a significant step toward addressing the crisis in eastern DRC. The joint decision to call for the lifting of the NOTAM reflected a consensus among regional stakeholders that reopening Goma Airport is essential for stabilizing the region and delivering aid effectively.

Despite this agreement, the DRC government has not acted, prompting widespread criticism. Regional leaders, including those from Rwanda and other neighboring countries, have accused Kinshasa of failing to prioritize the humanitarian needs of its citizens.

Meanwhile, international actors like the European Union and the United Nations have joined the chorus of voices urging the DRC to reconsider its position.