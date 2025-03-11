Gas Purchase By Weight: Pilot Programme Starts With 50,000 Households

Minister Dr. Valentine Uwamariya announced that a pilot programme will be conducted across the country involving 50,000 households to assess the feasibility of allowing citizens to purchase gas by weight, according to their financial capacity, instead of buying a full gas cylinder as is currently the practice.

The Ministry of Environment informed members of the Parliamentary Committee on Governance, Gender Equality, and Social Affairs on Monday, 10th March 2025, while reviewing the 2023-2024 annual report of the Rwanda Governance Board (RGB).

Minister Dr. Uwamariya stated that the government is working on a plan to allow people to purchase gas in small quantities, similar to how charcoal is bought in smaller portions, based on what they can afford.

“We are working on a project where people will be able to buy gas according to their financial capacity, just as they buy small quantities of charcoal,” she explained.

Minister Dr. Uwamariya added that the government “will conduct a pilot programme involving 50,000 households in different parts of the country, including Kigali City. If successful, we will expand it to more households to assess its impact.”

The initiative aims to address the environmental damage caused by using firewood and charcoal for cooking.

MP Deogratias Nzamwita highlighted that many citizens still rely on firewood and charcoal, which continue to harm the environment.

Minister Dr. Uwamariya also mentioned that to make gas more accessible, the government plans to invest in the necessary cooking equipment and increase gas storage capacity in the country, as the current supply is insufficient.

Rwanda has set a target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from cooking fuels and ageing vehicles by 38 per cent by 2029.

Minister Dr. Uwamariya emphasised that cooking with gas is more affordable than using firewood when considering long-term costs. However, the challenge lies in the initial infrastructure required to make gas accessible, and the government wants to intervene to test a solution.

“When you analyse the cost of cooking with gas, it is not very high. The expensive part is the basic infrastructure needed to make it possible,” she stated.

She gave an example of a school visited by the Ministry of Environment that uses one tonne of gas valued at Rwf1.4 million per term, whereas using firewood costs over Rwf3 million for the same period.

This comes at a time when gas prices frequently rise, causing concerns among citizens who struggle to afford clean energy.