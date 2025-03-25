EAC/SADC Joint Summit: Solution To DRC Conflict Should Address Concerns of All Parties- President Kagame

President Paul Kagame says addressing the conflict in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) should entail tackling the concerns of all concerned parties and neighbouring countries, if a lasting solution to the crisis is to be found.

The Head of State made the call at the second joint East African Community and Southern African Development Cooperation (SADC) Heads of State Summit, which was held virtually on Monday evening, aimed at finding a solution to the conflict in Eastern DRC.

President Kagame, told the summit, which was co-chaired by EAC Chairperson President William Ruto of Kenya and SADC Chairperson President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, that recent efforts to find a solution to the decades long conflict should addresses the security concerns of all parties, including Rwanda.

“Rwanda remains concerned about our security, and this must be addressed within the framework of dealing with problems of other countries, including DRC as well. When we talk about sovereignty and territorial integrity, it should mean every country. Every country deserves respect for its territorial integrity or its sovereignty,” President Kagame told the meeting.

“If you want the war to end, you end the injustice, you end political problems for not only your people, but for others, including neighbors, that are affected,” President Kagame said, recognising the progress made in deescalating tensions, paving way for dialogue.

“I think we are making progress. We are counting on everyone to help make positive contributions towards ending all of this,” he said.

The summit resolved to expedite the peace process by appointing an expanded panel of 5 facilitators, who include former Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya), Olusegun Obasanjo (Nigeria), Kgalema Motlanthe (South Africa), Sahle-Work Zewde (Ethiopia) and Catherine Samba-Panza (Central African Republic).

The meeting also adopted a report of the EAC-SADC Ministers that outlines the steps to a ceasefire, cessation of hostilities and the setting up of a secretariat to monitor implementation of the decisions of the joint summit.

Ahead of the summit, AFC/M23 announced that it was withdrawing from the town of Walikale and halting its advance, to give peace processes a chances, while the Congolese government forces and allied armed groups, vowed to cease attacks on M23 positions but reports of fresh deployment surfaced on Monday, contrary to what FARDC announced on March 23.

In an alert to the international community on Monday, AFC/M23 Spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka accused the DRC government of violating the ceasefire which was put in place to allow peace negotiations to go on in favourable conditions.

“Contrary to what was stated in the press release of Sunday, March 23, 2025, the FARDC and its coalition forces have not withdrawn their attack drones from Walikale,”

“This situation is delaying the repositioning of AFC/M23 forces in the area. It should be emphasized that this act constitutes a major obstacle to compliance with the ceasefire and thus compromises ongoing peace initiatives,” Kanyuka posted on X.

A lull in fighting had ignited a sense of optimism that the government in Kinshasa is finally looking to discuss with the M23 rebels, who have vowed to capture more territory, if there is no political dialogue to resolve the conflict.