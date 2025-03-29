ORYX Energies Launches Evermax, An Advanced Additive-Enriched Fuel Product

Oryx Energies, a leading provider of high-quality petroleum in Rwanda, has launched its newest fuel brand called EVERMAX™—a product designed to maximize vehicle engine performance and reduce gas emissions into the environment.

EVERMAX™ is the result of extensive research and combines advanced technology to deliver three key benefits:

1. Protects and enhances engine performance.

2. Provides more miles per tank and extends engine life with lower maintenance costs.

3. Reduces CO2 emissions compared to conventional fuel.

The product is now available across all Oryx Energies retail stations in Rwanda, in both petrol and diesel.

At the launch event held on March 28, 2025, Oryx also unveiled a new ‘Oryx Fleet Card,’ which enables fleet vehicles to digitally purchase fuel products without worrying about fuel theft, while also allowing control over the fuel consumption of each vehicle.

Oryx Energies Rwanda Managing Director, Sunday Uffiah, said that since 2019, when they introduced the retail service segment with 17 sites opened across the country, they have planned for more sites to be established in the coming years to improve their market competitiveness.

Uffiah added that with the introduction of EVERMAX™, they aim to provide better services than any other business in the market.

“When you see the word EVERMAX™, it is about maximizing, and when you use it, satisfaction is maximized. You cover more miles with smooth and reliable driving without engine issues,” Uffiah said.

“We are also excited to introduce the Oryx Fleet Card—for fleet owners not to worry about drivers stealing fuel. This helps manage fuel consumption, avoid theft, and ensure control of vehicles,” Uffiah added.

Alex Bwankarikari, the Oryx Energies Head of B2C Business Development, mentioned that the new product will be available in all Oryx stations countrywide. The company remains committed to continuous innovation and maintaining its position as a leading player in the country’s petroleum products and services market to meet local demand.

Eric Herbez Mutaganda, the Chairman of the Rwanda Association of Petroleum Products Importers (ASSIMPER), said that such innovations play a significant role in the development of the industry.

“The vision of Oryx and their continued efforts in innovation will drive economic development for our industry and country. I encourage Oryx and the whole industry to continue with such innovations,” Mutaganda said.

“For clients, I encourage them to embrace this innovation and experience it. Other members should also innovate. This will help satisfy clients and customers in Rwanda,” he noted.