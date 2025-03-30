Rwanda Quantity Surveyors Prepare Ground For New Law

Quantity Surveyors in Rwanda and stakeholders public procurement have embarked on creating a sense of professionalism among their members ahead of Parliament passing a new law the regulates the industry.

The profession that accurately informs a procurement process, involves consulting in, estimating and controlling costs for large construction and business projects (government and private) and business to a large extent.

Though young in Rwanda, quantity surveying is a globally recognised professional career which most of the regional countries, like Kenya and Uganda, have developed for decades.

The profession, which plays a crucial role in ensuring value for money and adhering to legal and ethical standards, has been in Rwanda since 2008 but with no legal status and has not been given its right place in project execution and management.

For example, this gap has partly resulted to billions of taxpayers money being misused, embezzled as a result of negligence in budgeted development projects- of which the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) report (2024) showed slow pace of project Implementation- a recurring issue with slow implementation of government projects.

One of the OAG’s report shows that 66 government projects worth Rwf551.91 Billion faced delays, idle assets had significant amounts atied up in unused assets with 90 idle assets worth Rwf15.86 Billion across 22 institutions.

In November 2024, Rwanda Chamber of Deputies approved the relevance of a draft law governing the professions of architecture, engineering and quantity surveying- which will give a legal status to the three growing sectors in Rwanda.

The bill has for months been under discussion inside a parliamentary committee and is expected to be passed in about two months.

In order to prepare for this, the The Institute of Quantity Surveyors in Rwanda (RIQS) alongside other stakeholders- the Rwanda Public Procurement Authority and Rwanda Housing Authority (RHA) and the Association of Procurement Professionals held a Continuous Professional Development (CPD) training program on March 27.

This was aimed at equipping QS members and students pursuing the QS professional with legal framework and practices to change current mindset and collaboration among stakeholders involved in project’s implementation.

According to QS Frederick Nyaminani, the Vice-Chairman RIQS said that the new law should find QS professionals ready to adapt to most of the articles of the bill that will emphasize their responsibility.

“This requires a change of mindset, to be aware of our responsibility and aware of the fact that whatever project we handle, we will be held accountable,” Nyaminani said.

While some project managers including contractors, engineers and some QS have been penalised for some failed projects, Nyaminani said that the QS should be able to avoid being culprits because their calculations have to be independent and professional.

RPPA E-Procurement Specialist Vincent Ngarambe said, who has for years sat in the Parliament Accounts Committee where officials are held accountable over budgeted projects, says that once the QS law is out, RPPA expects to see a reduction in mimanagement, abandoned projects.

“This is a very strategic institution and collaborators on our side (of public procurement) and so these issues of delayed, abandoned projects, we have seen will be regulated by their law and allow ethics and professionalism,” Ngarambe said.

Ngarambe noted that given the strategic importance of Quantity Surveying in the procurement process, having a law that guides the profession will offer a legal recognition as the best start towards growing professional careers but also urged the government to support the sector with skills development.

Angelique Benita Ikirezi, a QS student at University of Rwanda’s College of Science and Technology (UR-CST) says that learning more about the new law and the general practice in Rwanda gives her hope being able to use her learned skills to contribute to the growth on the industry but also national development projects.

“From such educational sessions, we as students and future Quantity Surveyors, we are able to learn from those in the industry but also come in as new blood to reshape the future,” Ikirezi said.

QS Vedaste Irankunda, an already practicing professional said that the new law is expected to solve some of the challenges in the career but also acquire their rightful status in the industry.

“We will now be recognised in our right place, and each one held responsible in the industry which involves working with many players such as engineers and architects, unlike in the past where most of our work was unlawful done by others,” Iradukunda said.

As a way of continuous education and mindset change, RIQS and RPPA said more sessions will be held in the future to streamline the career and practice within the existing legal frameworks and policies.

The young generation of Quantity Surveyors was also urged to form their generational chapter but also learn from other existing and well established professional organisations such as the Rwanda Bar Association among others.