Rwanda Introduces Ultrasound Tech For Monitoring Pregnant Cows

The Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB) is set to introduce ultrasound technology to monitor pregnant cows, a method traditionally used in human healthcare.

This initiative aims to improve livestock management and increase the success rates of artificial insemination (AI) across the country.

Dr. Solange Uwituze, RAB’s Deputy Director General for livestock research, explained that until now, farmers have typically assumed a cow was pregnant if it did not show signs of heat within 21 days after insemination.

Despite AI success rates reaching over 75 per cent in districts like Nyagatare, Gatsibo, and Kayonza, the national conception rate remains low, with only about 33 per cent of inseminated cows becoming pregnant.

Several factors contribute to this low success rate, including delayed veterinary services, which may result in insemination being performed too late, as cows remain in heat for only six hours.

Additional challenges include reproductive infections, injuries, and the use of poorly stored semen.

Dr. Uwituze highlighted that ultrasound technology will enable veterinarians to not only confirm pregnancy but also determine the sex of the calf and identify reproductive health issues that may not be visible externally.

“A cow may have infections, tumours, or pus in its uterus, which we can’t detect by simple observation. Ultrasound will ensure only healthy cows are inseminated, increasing the likelihood of successful pregnancies,” she said.

Ultrasound will also reduce the time needed to confirm pregnancy from three months to 45 days, allowing for quicker interventions and improving AI success rates.

Veterinary Experts Support the Initiative

Veterinary professionals have welcomed the ultrasound initiative, recognising its potential to improve the health and safety of pregnant cows and their calves.

Dr. Jacqueline Mutesi, the Kayonza District veterinarian, pointed out that current pregnancy detection methods, which involve manual checks after three months, can fail or cause injury, especially if done by inexperienced personnel.

Jean de Dieu Niyitanga, a veterinarian in Rwamagana District, added that the ultrasound initiative would restore farmers’ confidence in AI, as many had become disheartened after paying for insemination services only for their cows to fail to conceive.

IMV Technologies, which provides ultrasound equipment, has partnered with RAB for a two-year project aimed at improving the success rate of artificial insemination to 70 per cent and ensuring pregnancy detection within 30 days.

Starting in the 2025-2026 fiscal year, RAB plans to revise the payment system for AI services, with farmers paying only after pregnancy is confirmed.

By June 2025, veterinary professionals across Rwanda will be trained in ultrasound technology. The programme will begin in seven districts and expand nationwide, helping modernise and improve the efficiency of Rwanda’s livestock sector.

This initiative promises to boost the productivity and sustainability of Rwanda’s cattle farming industry.