Sanctions on Rwanda Will Worsen DRC Conflict – Civil Society

The Rwanda Civil Society Platform (RCSP) has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), emphasizing that sanctions on Rwanda will only escalate the crisis rather than resolve it.

The organization argues that punitive measures targeting Rwanda undermine ongoing regional diplomatic efforts and could worsen the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in eastern DRC.

Since January 2022, violence in eastern DRC has intensified. Neighboring countries, including Rwanda, Uganda, Burundi, and Tanzania, have struggled to accommodate the growing number of refugees.

Despite diplomatic interventions from African regional organizations such as the African Union (AU), the East African Community (EAC), and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), peace remains elusive.

Regional actors have attempted to merge the Luanda and Nairobi peace processes to establish a unified diplomatic approach.

In the wake of the escalating conflict, several international actors, including the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Canada, have imposed sanctions on Rwanda over allegations that it supports the M23 rebel group in eastern DRC.

The U.S. has specifically targeted Rwanda’s Minister of Regional Integration, General (Rtd) James Kabarebe. The European Union has also imposed it’s sanctions on senior RDF officers, and AFC-M23 rebel movement leaders.

The United Nations Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2773, seeking to end the conflict .

In addition, the EU suspended defense consultations with Rwanda and announced a review of its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Sustainable Raw Materials Value Chains. The UK and other Western nations have also halted defense cooperation and financial aid to Rwanda, except for humanitarian assistance.

The civil society grouping strongly opposes these sanctions, arguing that they could derail diplomatic mediation efforts.

Research has shown that sanctions often complicate peace negotiations by fostering political exclusion, emboldening non-sanctioned actors, and undermining mediator neutrality.

Rather than incentivizing cooperation, argues RCSP, sanctions may strengthen hardline factions within the conflict, prolonging violence and reducing the likelihood of a negotiated resolution.

Additionally, they say, sanctions often have unintended consequences on civilian populations, exacerbating economic hardship, fueling instability, and increasing resentment among affected communities.

They can also weaken international cooperation, making it harder to implement effective, collective solutions to complex conflicts.

A Call for Inclusive Mediation

The Dar es Salaam joint EAC-SADC summit recently appointed former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, and former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn as facilitators for peace talks.

RCSP supports these mediation efforts and urges regional leaders to implement a structured approach that includes:

A lasting and respected ceasefire – A sustainable ceasefire must be enforced and respected by all parties involved. Comprehensive and transparent peace negotiations – Any diplomatic efforts must address the root causes of the DRC conflict, not just impose temporary solutions. Inclusion of grassroots voices – Women, youth, and civil society actors should actively participate in shaping peace efforts in accordance with UN Security Council Resolutions 1325 and 2260.

Although the DRC government has previously rejected the idea of negotiating with M23, Angola’s President João Lourenço has announced that direct talks between Kinshasa and the rebel group are set to take get underway in Luanda. This, despite some hiccups.

At the same time, the civil society platform says discussions between Rwanda and Burundi suggest a possible diplomatic breakthrough that could contribute to broader regional stability.

Beyond the political and diplomatic dimensions of the conflict, RCSP stresses the urgent need to address the humanitarian crisis in eastern DRC.

Thousands of displaced civilians require access to food, shelter, medical care, and other essential services. RCSP calls on international stakeholders to facilitate humanitarian assistance and restore essential services for affected populations.

Rwanda Civil Society Platform (RCSP) is an umbrella organization that coordinates and represents civil society organizations (CSOs) in Rwanda. RCSP has 14 umbrella Civil Society Organizations with a total of 377 member organizations within its network.