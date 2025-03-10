University of Kigali to Establish First Green Growth University In Rwanda, Region

An inaugural International Conference on Green and Sustainable Development (ICGSD 2025) opened in Kigali with a commitment for universities and higher institutions of learning to lead the pathway to attaining sustainable development goals.

The conference, organized by the University of Kigali in collaboration with Northwestern University and the University of Fort Hare, brings together leading academics, policymakers, industry experts, and advocates to discuss pressing environmental challenges and explore sustainable solutions.

A key highlight of the conference was the University of Kigali announcing its Green Ambition and a groundbreaking initiative to establish Rwanda’s first Green University in Kigali city.

University officials revealed that construction of the facility in Kimihurura, Kigali city, has already commenced, and the university is expected to create an impact on the green sustainable development agenda through its education programs.

“At the University of Kigali, we are finalizing a new five-year strategy that positions us to become the first Green University in Rwanda—a center of excellence for green science research and innovative education that is deeply rooted in global challenges, social engagement, and sustainable human capacity development,” said Philibert Afrika, the Chairman of the University’s Governing Body.

Afrika stated that in order to engage in sustainable Leadership and Governance through the establishment of a Green Office for management and administration, the university leadership will prioritize sustainability at all levels of decision making and align institutional policies with sustainability goals.

This will be done through curriculum and research centered around sustainability education, social responsibility and community engagement by collaborating with local communities, businesses, and international organizations to drive sustainability actions both on and off-campus. Students and faculty will also be engaged in focusing on raising awareness and advocating for sustainable practices.

“To create a greener university is a novelty, and I am sure there are very few universities in the world that have already endorsed this vision,” Afrika said.

Dr. Ronald Kwena, the CoK Director of Research and Innovation, explained that the University of Kigali’s Green Ambition is a strategic initiative that revolves around sustainable infrastructure, governance, research, community engagement, and student advocacy.

Without revealing the estimated budget cost for constructing the facility, Kwena stated that it will be opened in the next two years or so to recruit qualified staff and admit students across Africa in the green growth fields.

Ambassador Professor Peter K. Ngure, the Kenyan Ambassador to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), who gave a keynote address, challenged other universities on their role in attaining the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and stated that any university working outside the SDGs scope is getting it wrong.

Ngure said this is especially important in regions grappling with climate change and gender inequalities, among others.

“Any university curriculum should, therefore, be geared to respond to the attainment of the targets of the UN sustainable development goals. This calls, to a large extent, the need to revise the curriculum to make it more practical,” Ngure said.

Ngure stated that in order to achieve this, university graduates need to be trained in research skills, analytical and critical thinking, and have a deep disciplinary command of their knowledge and be able to do what they have been trained to do. Otherwise, it would be a shame to graduate and not be able to deliver in any field of training.

With this change, Ngure said that graduates will be market-ready to contribute to the SDGs and not just for the sake of earning a living.

“Therefore, sustainable development goals are a very good guide to what we should be doing because there is urgency in Africa since we performed poorly in the SDGs, but we have another chance in the next five years to bridge the gap and ensure the necessary ecosystem is in place to attain the SDGs,” Ngure said.

Ngure also commended Rwanda’s initiatives to lead in green growth by translating the green growth agenda from theory to practice, where citizens drive the agenda with tangible results.

“Since I am an ambassador, I can commend and say that whenever the name Rwanda is mentioned in the diplomatic space, like at UNESCO, everybody turns and is willing to engage and help because of the positive reputation that your (Rwandans) leadership and projects have resulted in,” Ngure stated.

Marie Dalie Dukuze, Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) acting Director of Advocacy and Multilateral Environment Agreement Monitoring Unit, says that some of the tangible aspects of Rwanda’s green growth include reducing carbon emissions by 38% by 2030 through community participation in massive tree planting drives, positioning Kigali as a green city, and the establishment of the Ireme fund, among others.

Ireme is a green investment facility (with an initial capitalization of $104M) designed to support Rwanda’s private sector in accessing green finance and accelerate climate mitigation and adaptation measures, among others. With development partners’ contributions, the Government of Rwanda plans to contribute $40 million to support the fund, and Rwf2.7 billion is being invested into startups and SMEs.

Prof. George Kimanthi, the UoK Vice-Chancellor, said that this conference provides a platform for education and green growth experts and stakeholders to collaborate on real-world solutions that will drive meaningful change. The expectation at the end of the discussions is to come up with future collaboration efforts that will respond to the need for academicians to contribute to the implementation of SDGs.

The conference will run through March 13, 2025.