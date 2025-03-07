Why Rwanda’s 2022 Census was Over 90% Accurate

Rwanda’s 2022 Population and Housing Census has emerged as one of the most accurate in Africa and globally, with an efficiency rating exceeding 90%, according to a new study.

The latest Post Enumeration Survey (PES) conducted by the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR) affirms that the census had an exceptionally low net coverage error rate of 1.3%, significantly better than many other national censuses worldwide.

The study attributes this success to Rwanda’s adoption of modern technology, meticulous planning, and a highly coordinated data collection process.

The 2022 Population and Housing Census was conducted on the night of August 15, 2022, marking the official reference date for enumeration.

The country’s total population size as of that date stood at 13,246,394, among them 51.5% are female while 48.5% are male. The date showed the population was growing at 2.3% annually.

Life expectancy in Rwanda has significantly increased from 51.2 years in 2002 to 69.6 years in 2022.

This was Rwanda’s fifth national census, following previous exercises in 1978, 1991, 2002, and 2012. Over 16,000 enumerators were deployed across 30 districts to count the population, visiting more than 2.8 million households.

Unlike past censuses which relied on paper-based surveys, the census evaluation study done by the Statistics Institute, shows that the 2022 national census was fully digital, utilizing 17,000 tablets with Computer-Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI) technology.

This shift significantly improved efficiency, reduced human errors, and enabled real-time data transmission to a centralized system.

To verify the accuracy of the census results, an independent Post Enumeration Survey (PES) was conducted from September 10 to September 30, 2022. This survey was designed to measure coverage errors and content accuracy by comparing census data with a secondary, independent data collection effort.

The NISR selected 180 Enumeration Areas (EAs) from across the country and applied advanced data science techniques, including a Python-based algorithm, to cross-check records and identify any inconsistencies. The findings were later compiled into a report released in July 2023, confirming the census’s exceptional accuracy.

The study reveals that Rwanda’s net coverage error rate of 1.3% was among the lowest globally. To put this into perspective, the USA Census 2020 recorded an estimated net error of 2.6%, while South Africa’s 2011 Census had a 2.7% error rate.

The global average for census errors in well-conducted surveys ranges between 2% and 5%, making Rwanda’s performance particularly impressive.

The census omission rate of 1.51% also placed Rwanda ahead of many nations, as the global average for missing people in censuses typically falls between 2% and 5%. The rate of erroneous inclusions stood at just 0.19%, far below the global benchmark of 1%, demonstrating the precision of Rwanda’s data collection process.

A key factor behind the success of Rwanda’s census was its use of modern technology. Unlike many African countries that still rely on manual data collection, Rwanda integrated GIS mapping and GPS tracking to precisely locate every household and structure in the country.

Over 98% of the enumeration was completed within two weeks, with real-time monitoring dashboards enabling supervisors to track progress and address challenges immediately. The automation of data matching reduced the time required for analysis from six months (in 2012) to just three weeks in 2022.

Beyond technology, Rwanda’s meticulous planning played a crucial role in achieving such high accuracy. The 2020 nationwide mapping exercise identified 24,339 Enumeration Areas (EAs), ensuring proper resource allocation and workload distribution for enumerators.

The census questionnaire was simplified to 30 key questions, avoiding confusion and ensuring consistency in responses. Additionally, over 1,000 supervisors and 300 district coordinators were deployed to oversee operations, ensuring a high level of data quality control.

Public engagement was another crucial element in the census’s success. Through radio, television, social media, and community meetings, the government ensured that citizens were well-informed about the importance of the census.

This outreach helped minimize resistance and increase participation, with a response rate of over 99%. Local leaders played a significant role in mobilizing residents, ensuring that even the most remote households were counted. The decision to use Census Night (August 15, 2022) as a reference point also helped prevent double counting or undercounting, making the data more reliable.

The Post Enumeration Survey (PES) further confirmed the credibility of the census results. It found that the census omission rate was only 1.51%, while the rate of erroneous inclusions was just 0.19%. These figures are far below the global average, where census errors typically range between 2% and 5%.

The gross coverage error rate stood at 1.78%, significantly lower than previous censuses in Rwanda and many other countries. The use of dual-system estimation methods ensured that any discrepancies were identified and corrected, further strengthening the accuracy of Rwanda’s population data.

Internationally, Rwanda’s performance is ranked among the best in the world. The combination of modern technology, strategic planning, and public cooperation has placed the country ahead of many developed nations in census accuracy. If Rwanda continues to improve urban enumeration, it could set a global benchmark for census efficiency and accuracy.

The high accuracy of Rwanda’s 2022 census data is reflected in the fact that more than 90% of respondents provided information that matched across key characteristics, including age, sex, and marital status, when cross-checked during the Post Enumeration Survey (PES).

This means that the majority of people reported consistent and reliable details, demonstrating minimal discrepancies in data collection.

A high agreement rate like this ensures that demographic statistics are trustworthy, making them a strong basis for policymaking, resource allocation, and national planning.

It also highlights the effectiveness of training, technology, and quality control measures used during the census process.