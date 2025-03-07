Over 40 Patients Have Undergone Kidney Transplants In Rwanda

The state minister for Health, Dr. Yvan Butera, told parliamentarians that 44 patients have undergone kidney transplants within the country since 2023, when the programme began.

Minister Butera was meeting the Governance, Gender Equality, and Family Promotion Committee in the Chamber of Deputies on Thursday, 6th March 2025.

He was explaining issues raised in the Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) 2023/2024 report regarding efforts to improve and expand healthcare services.

Previously, patients had to go abroad for such procedures. He emphasised that all 44 patients who have undergone kidney transplants in Rwanda are in good health.

He said, “Performing kidney transplants in Rwanda makes it easier for patients because seeking treatment abroad is very expensive.”

The ability to perform kidney transplants locally eases the financial burden on patients who previously had to travel abroad.

For example, a kidney transplant in India costs between USD 7,400 and USD 14,000 (roughly Rwf11-20 million), depending on factors such as the patient’s age, blood type, and the hospital where the procedure is performed.

Dr. Butera also shared statistics on heart surgeries performed since Rwanda launched the programme in 2022.

“Since we started performing heart surgeries in Rwanda in 2022, we have operated on 356 children and 185 adults,” he said.

Regarding kidney-related treatments, he mentioned that the cost of kidney failure treatment has decreased and will continue to be reduced to make the service more affordable.

He said, “The cost of dialysis has dropped from Rwf150,000 to between Rwf45,000 and Rwf75,000. We aim to lower it even further by the end of this year [2025].”

Dr. Butera also informed the Members of Parliament that the cost of other expensive medical services has decreased.

For instance, the cost of CT scans and MRIs has been reduced by over 60 per cent.

“The cost of CT scans and MRIs has decreased by 64 per cent, and the number of patients sent abroad for treatment has also dropped because these services are now available locally. This means that patients can access the services they need on time and at more affordable prices,” he said.

Since 2023, 44 Rwandans have undergone kidney transplants within the country, and 541 patients have received heart surgery since 2022.

The health state minister emphasised that offering specialised medical services locally has improved healthcare delivery and reduced the need for patients to seek treatment abroad.