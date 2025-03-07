Aegis Trust Launches Peace Ambassadors Networks

The Aegis Trust has launched the Peace Ambassadors Networks (PAN), bringing together peace ambassadors and activities already established in schools and communities across Rwanda.

Officially launched in Kigali on March 7, 2025, the network includes youth, parents, teachers, and local leaders who have undergone peacebuilding training as part of the Aegis Trust’s Peace and Values Education program.

Out of the 1,500 participants trained annually, 90 peace ambassadors are selected for their exceptional voluntary work in addressing social issues and fostering a peaceful Rwandan society, according to Applon Gahongayire, Education Manager at Aegis Trust.

The creation of PAN was prompted by requests from these trained ambassadors, who have been implementing peace-building initiatives individually, such as forming peace clubs in workplaces.

The network aims to improve collaboration and amplify their efforts to reach more people.

The launch marks the beginning of a collaborative journey, empowering ambassadors to tackle societal challenges, find solutions collectively, and inspire citizens to become peace advocates.

Among the issues PAN seeks to address are family conflicts, broken relationships, alcoholism, substance abuse, and the decline of cultural values.

“They will work together to solve societal problems, plan and implement peace-building activities, and train others in unity and solidarity,” Gahongayire explained.

Gisele Hirwa, a teacher at Groupe Scolaire Nduba in Kigali, shared how peace clubs at her school have significantly improved students’ behavior. “I’ve been addressing the issues of violent and poorly behaved children, often stemming from troubled families. Now, we’ll tackle these challenges as a group,” Hirwa noted.

Vedaste Niyonteze, a father of two, also testified to the program’s transformative impact. He described how his participation shifted his perspective from authoritarianism in the family to valuing his spouse and fostering harmony. “I used to think a man was the ‘lion’ of the family, and everything had to follow his will. This mindset cost me dearly. After the training, I learned to appreciate my wife’s role, and this is the message I share today,” Niyonteze recounted.

At the district level, ambassadors collaborate to create action plans, identify areas of intervention, and refine their activities. Proposed measures include forming online social groups, conducting regular meetings, expanding training in response to current societal needs, and sharing best practices. Increased collaboration with government structures and adherence to policy frameworks were also emphasized, along with a request for direct government funding.

“If we can get Rwf416 million distributed across the 416 sectors nationwide, this funding will greatly impact peace-building efforts in families,” stated Emmanuel Uwizeye, one of the ambassadors.

Cresence Mukantabana, Executive Director of Réseau de Développement des Femmes Pauvres au Rwanda, encouraged the formation of a national platform to discuss and disseminate activity reports and plans.